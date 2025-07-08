Central names head of Dutch department store

Central Group has appointed Sean Hill as chief executive of de Bijenkorf, the Netherlands' iconic department store, effective from July 1.

Mr Hill is a seasoned executive with more than 15 years of professional experience in the department store and international retail industry, particularly across the European market.

Prior to his new appointment, he held several key leadership roles including retail expansion manager at Rinascente in Italy, where he elevated the department store's brand and enhanced its overall performance.

Mr Hill was the chief operating officer at the KaDeWe Group in Germany, overseeing the transformation of iconic department stores.

As the managing director of Central Group Europe Investment Limited, based in London, he brought deep expertise in strategy, operations, financial management and retail brand development, expanding the group's luxury retail portfolio across major European cities.

Hill: Seasoned veteran in Europe

With a forward-looking vision, multinational experience, and a family legacy deeply rooted in retail, Mr Hill is poised to guide de Bijenkorf into a new era, where heritage meets modernity and customer experience remains at the heart of everything, according to Central.

"It is an honour to build on the strong foundation laid by the team and the customer-centric focus that defines the brand. The rich history and unique position of de Bijenkorf in the market are truly impressive, and I see many opportunities to grow this exceptional company," said Mr Hill, a fourth-generation member of the Chirathivat family.

With a history spanning 155 years, de Bijenkorf is a beloved and historic Dutch department store brand, operating seven branches across the Netherlands.

The brand is part of the Selfridges Group, in which Central Group has been a shareholder since 2022. The group continues to drive strategic expansion of its luxury department store portfolio in Europe, establishing de Bijenkorf as a must-visit destination for discerning shoppers and global tastemakers alike.