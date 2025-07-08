NBTC approves winners of mobile spectrum bids

A majority of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's (NBTC) board voted on Sunday to approve the outcome of the mobile spectrum licence auction.

Five of the seven commissioners approved the bids for four spectrums for the auction held on June 29.

Commissioner Suphat Suphachalasai abstained from voting and commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota disapproved the bidding result.

Advanced Wireless Network (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service, and True Move H Universal Communication (TUC), a subsidiary of True Corporation, were the only two qualified bidders in the auction.

AWN grabbed 30 megahertz of bandwidth on the 2100MHz spectrum with a bid of 14.8 billion baht, while TUC bagged 20MHz on the 1500MHz band and 70MHz on the 2300MHz band with a combined offer tallying 26.4 billion baht.

Neither bid for the 850MHz band.

According to NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, the board meeting to approve the bidding results began at 10am on Sunday and spent three hours reviewing the voting process.

Dr Sarana said the board also discussed issuing additional conditions to be attached to the licences, which would specify fines, penalty rates, or other conditions in cases where the licensees were unable to expand the network, according to the specified licence conditions.

"We found there is authority under the telecommunications business law for the NBTC to issue regulations or penalties later to ensure fair competition and the consumer interest," he said.

Dr Sarana said following the outcome approval, the NBTC will tell both winning bidders to pay 50% of the spectrum fee no less than seven days before the start of the spectrum usage on Aug 4 this year.

The board held a meeting on July 2 to consider approving the bidding outcome, but deferred the approval until Sunday to ensure a thorough examination of the evidence to ensure there was no bidding collusion.