Thai coconut industry takes steps to ban monkey labour

The Thai Coconut Industry Group has taken a decisive step to restore international confidence and protect local livelihoods by partnering with the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) to address long-standing concerns about the historical use of monkey labour in coconut harvesting. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Thailand’s agricultural sector, underlining a strong commitment to ethical practices and animal welfare.

Thailand, one of the world’s leading coconut exporters, generates over 25 billion baht annually from coconut products and supports more than 300,000 farming households. However, the industry has come under increasing global scrutiny due to reports of monkeys being trained to climb trees and harvest coconuts—practices condemned by animal rights groups and ethical consumers. The backlash has prompted threats and actual boycotts from major retailers in Europe and North America, costing the country an estimated 2 billion baht annually.

Industry-Wide Reform to Rebuild Trust

Recognising the urgency of the issue, key producers—Asiatic Agro Industry, Suree Interfoods, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited, and Theppadungporn Coconut—formed the Thai Coconut Industry Group to champion ethical sourcing and sustainability. Their goal is to maintain Thailand’s competitiveness while eliminating practices inconsistent with global expectations.

A milestone in this effort came on 27 March 2025, when the Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WFFT—the first formal, industry-wide commitment to ending monkey labour. The agreement includes financial backing for the long-term care of monkeys previously used in coconut farming. The Group is also actively advocating for legislative reforms that would outlaw the practice nationwide.

Modernisation and Sustainable Harvesting

Beyond animal welfare, the Group is advancing a long-term shift towards modern and sustainable harvesting methods. These include cultivating hybrid and dwarf coconut varieties that are easier to harvest without animal assistance, and investing in mechanised harvesting technology to boost efficiency and eliminate the need for outdated methods.

"Our members already reject monkey labour, use traceability systems, and support ethical farming," the Group stated. "This transition is essential—not only for animal welfare but to secure a sustainable future for the industry."

Global Support and Government Action

The initiative has gained momentum with backing from major international firms such as McCormick & Company and Merit Food Products, which have pledged support for rescued monkey care programmes. Veterinary experts from Mahidol University are also contributing to the effort, ensuring best practices in animal welfare.

WFFT founder Edwin Wiek welcomed the partnership, saying, "This cooperation is a turning point. Together, we can establish a new global benchmark for ethical coconut sourcing."

The Group is also calling on the Thai government to introduce and enforce legislation explicitly banning monkey labour. Strong traceability systems are being rolled out to certify that all exported coconut products comply with ethical standards—reassuring international buyers of the industry’s transparency and accountability.

Looking Ahead

The Thai Coconut Industry Group affirms that these measures represent more than a response to global criticism—they signal a transformative shift towards responsible, humane, and sustainable coconut farming.

"This is a step toward a future where Thai coconut farming is defined by ethical and sustainable practices," the Group concluded, "safeguarding the industry’s reputation and the livelihoods of the farmers who rely on it."