Data Storage innovations leading the way to more sustainable data center infrastructure

Among its many benefits, digitalization is a key component of global sustainability. The more we can replace physical objects (paper and construction materials, for example, as well as the means to manufacture and transport them) with digital representations, the closer we can get to a truly sustainable planet.

However, many fail to consider that bits and bytes and ones and zeros that make up data are not conjured up out of thin air. The digital infrastructure that powers today’s world has led to an increase in resource demand – from the raw materials and precious metals that are used to manufacture servers and other networking equipment, to the increased electricity demand to power and cool these machines.

The Thailand Government is striving to position the country as a regional AI hub by actively promoting investment in digital infrastructure, including cloud systems and data centers, to promote AI adoption. This strategic drive is reinforced by growing foreign investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which reached 45.7 billion baht from January to October 2024, a 146 percent increase from the same period in 2023. These investments span various industries like engineering, machinery, and software platform services – contributing to the country’s economic development.

As the world continues its digital transformation, cloud hosting service providers and other tech leaders cannot build data centers fast enough. With the growing demand for all the resources that go into them, it is clear that new technologies and practices are needed to achieve the environmental promise of digital transformation.

Advancements in hard disk drives (HDDs) – the backbone of the cloud and today’s massive data lakes – are making data centers more sustainable through more efficient architectures, technological advancements, disaggregation of storage and compute resources, and recycling and remanufacturing initiatives. Data center architects are going to have to lean into these HDD advancements in order to help meet sustainability goals.

AI’s Appetite for Data is Growing

AI-scale data centers are a growing contributor to global energy demand – and AI is only as good as the data you feed into it and requires massive storage capacities. More capacity means more GPU processing and data center real estate.

Even human resources required to maintain AI-scale data centers contribute to power consumption through commuting, air conditioning, and lighting. Morgan Stanley estimates that data centers will produce 2.5 billion tons of carbon through 2030, and generative AI will increase power demands 70% annually.

Meeting Sustainability Initiatives with More Efficient HDDs

Higher capacity, lower-cost per terabyte HDD solutions provide the foundation for today’s extensive data lakes that store the massive volumes of datasets that are used to train AI models. Think about genomic sequencing, intelligent chat bot, and real-time financial fraud detection. If we want to continue to innovate responsibly, organizations need to invest in higher capacity, low-power HDDs as a way to store the vast amounts of data efficiently and economically, and contribute to more sustainable data centers.

As a key player in the global technology supply chain, Thailand remains a major exporter of HDDs, ranking second worldwide by volume. Innovations in higher-capacity, lower-power HDDs are particularly significant – not only do they support global sustainability, but they also reinforce Thailand's position as a hub for advanced and environmentally conscious manufacturing.

Here are three ways next-generation HDDs can help organizations meet sustainability goals:

1. New high-density architectures and optimization capabilities

High-capacity HDDs form the backbone of today’s cloud-based data lakes that power AI models, so any effort to increase capacity in the same footprint can go a long way in reducing data center resources. Innovations such as energy-assisted magnetic recording (EAMR), shingled magnetic recording (SMR), and helium-sealed HDD technology are driving capacity increases without increasing the footprint or the power profile in some cases. This means less server or storage enclosures, less maintenance and real estate, less cooling and less overall power consumption utilizing the same footprint.

2. Disaggregation of storage and compute resources

Organizations have typically had to scale storage and computing resources in concert with each other – effectively doubling the footprint of any scalability initiative. However, storage and computing can be disaggregated to allow them to scale independently of each other. The flexibility of storage disaggregation improves resource utilization, and allows organizations to prevent over-provisioning storage and compute, which happens to improve TCO along with helping to meet sustainability goals. This consolidation leads to fewer individual boxes in the data center and, as a result, lower costs associated with regular maintenance, networking, rack space, cooling and overall power.

3. Recycling and remanufacturing processes

The emergence of a circular economy for HDDs can lead to more sustainable manufacturing efforts that extend product lifespans, minimize e-waste, and recover valuable materials from old drives. In collaboration with partners like Microsoft and Critical Materials Recycling, we have developed an eco-friendly process to recover rare earth elements (REEs) and other valuable materials from end-of-life HDDs and other materials, significantly reducing environmental impact and supporting a circular economy.

Other initiatives to improve the sustainability of HDDs include introducing recycled content in components/materials, decarbonizing manufacturing processes, and substituting high-GWP chemicals, ensuring AI applications have the storage capacity and performance they need in a more sustainable supply chain.

Looking Ahead to the Future Digitalization will be key to meeting long-term global sustainability goals, but increased demand presents new challenges around manufacturing, power consumption, and other costs associated with sprawling digital infrastructure. HDD manufacturers, like Western Digital, are taking this seriously by developing more sustainable practices. This includes the development of new high-density architectures, storage disaggregation, and new sustainable recycling and remanufacturing processes. Leaning into these new sustainable practices and innovations will go a long way toward sustaining our beautiful planet for future generations to enjoy. For Thailand, embracing these advancements is crucial as it drives towards becoming a leading digital economy and a regional AI hub, ensuring its growth is both robust and responsible.