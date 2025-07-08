Thai exports face ‘severe harm’ if high tariff sticks

Shippers urge government to study proposals that won Vietnam a better deal with US

Thai exports could contract in the second half of this year if the United States imposes a 36% tariff rate starting next month, business leaders said on Tuesday.

Starting on Aug 1, Washington plans to impose a 36% tariff on all Thai products, separate from sectoral tariffs, according to a letter signed by President Donald Trump and issued on Monday.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunvajira said the letter was sent before US officials had seen a revised proposal from Thailand, and he expressed optimism that Thai negotiators could get the tariff rate reduced.

Dhanakorn Kasetrsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, said a 36% tariff could severely harm Thailand’s export market, particularly as nations such as Vietnam (20%) and Malaysia (25%) currently have significantly lower rates.

This could diminish Thailand’s competitiveness, leading to a shift in orders to those countries, he said.

Moreover, high tariffs could deter foreign investment, with potential investors opting for locations such as Vietnam or Malaysia due to unfavourable tariff conditions in Thailand, said Mr Dhanakorn.

He urged the government to study Vietnam’s approach, which quickly led to an agreement with Washington, in part by agreeing to eliminate tariffs for all US products as Hanoi did.

Mr Dhanakorn said the government must develop a model that equally engages both China and the US, while exploring the possibility of offering zero tariffs on US products.

“A 36% tariff will definitely affect Thai exports, potentially causing them to contract in the latter half of the year. The severity of the downturn will depend on how much higher Thailand’s tariffs are compared with those of competitors,” he said.

Mr Dhanakorn said the speed at which competitors can replace Thai export orders to the US will be another important factor.

The United States accounts for more than 18% of all Thai exports by value.

The government must weigh the long-term impact on Thai exports, looking beyond the immediate effect on orders, he said.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Board of Trade, said Thailand’s negotiating team should promptly revise its proposals for US review, as the tariff enforcement has now been postponed to Aug 1.

The government is planning a meeting on Wednesday on tariffs with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, according to Mr Poj.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said the ministry would have discussions with related industries to evaluate the impacts and plan appropriate countermeasures.

“The export structure will inevitably change regardless of the tariff rates,” he said.

“We will explore various strategic models, including the possibility of reducing tariffs on US products to zero.”

Team Thailand and relevant ministers have a meeting planned at Phitsanulok Mansion on Friday for further discussions.