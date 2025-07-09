WHA Utilities and Power supplying Saha Farms with solar power

A floating solar farm in the compound of Saha Farm Co in Lop Buri.

SET-listed WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP), an arm of WHA Corp, Thailand's biggest industrial land developer and operator, has expanded its renewable energy business outside industrial estates by supplying multi-platform solar power to Saha Farms Group, a Thai agricultural manufacturer.

Electricity is generated from 14 projects with diverse solar generation sources, including ground-mounted solar farms, floating solar farms and rooftop solar panels. They have a combined capacity of 46.5 megawatts.

The facilities are scheduled to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of this year, marking WHAUP's development of clean power and Saha Farms' campaign to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"The 14 projects represent a significant expansion of WHAUP's renewable energy business beyond WHA's industrial estates," said Somkiat Masunthasuwun, chief executive of WHAUP.

A power handover ceremony was recently held at two key projects: a 20MW solar farm in Phetchabun, and a 9.7MW floating solar farm built in the compound of Saha Farm Co, a Lop Buri-based poultry production firm under Saha Farms Group.

The two projects are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 22,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) per year, more than half of the estimated total greenhouse gas reduction from 14 projects.

All facilities can reduce up to 35,000 tCO2e annually.

WHAUP emphasises the use of innovation to enhance energy management efficiency. All systems are integrated under its unified operations centre, which enables real-time monitoring of power generation, usage, and overall performance.

This centralised control ensures consistent delivery of clean energy, fully supporting Saha Farms' ambitious "Go Green" mission.

The solar partnership with WHAUP is a crucial component of Saha Farms' comprehensive sustainability strategy, said Jaruwan Chotitawan, finance chief and head of marketing at Saha Farm.

Under the Go Green mission, Saha Farms aims to integrate clean energy into all operations, from production and transportation to logistics.

The group is conducting a study on the use of battery electric vehicles among its subsidiaries.