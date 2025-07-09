Ministry upbeat on new US proposal

A worker carries a sack of soybeans at Chakkrawat pier on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Soybeans are among the thousands of imports from the US for which Thailand proposed reducing tariffs. Bangkok Post file photo

Thailand's revised proposal to reduce import tariffs on thousands of US products is likely to be viewed favourably by the US, says finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

Mr Lavaron said on Tuesday Thailand submitted a revised proposal to the US Trade Representative (USTR), though the White House may not have seen it yet.

He said he was confident that once US authorities reviewed the new proposal, which differs significantly from the initial proposal, they would be satisfied.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry is preparing to deal with the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff measures, said Mr Lavaron.

A 10-billion-baht contingency fund was allocated in the economic stimulus budget to address these impacts, while 40 billion baht remains in the stimulus budget that could be used to address these effects, he said.

Mr Lavaron said he expects the US to impose lower import tariffs on Thai goods than on Vietnamese goods, while Thailand still has time to negotiate following its proposal to slash tariffs on thousands of US imports.

"Thailand proposed cutting import tariffs on thousands of items from the US, including agricultural products. For example, the tariff on soybeans would be reduced. However, Thai farmers are not expected to be adversely affected due to high domestic demand, while imports would be managed through a quota system," he said.

"Thailand still has time to negotiate with the US before the deadline on Aug 1. If we rush the negotiations, we may not get a favourable deal, unlike Vietnam, which agreed to cut all tariffs. We believe we will receive a favourable response from the US."

According to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, his visit to the US last week to negotiate tax measures with the US ended with the Americans requesting a revised proposal, which the ministry completed, then submitted to the USTR on July 6.

However, with the US announcing a reciprocal tariff rate of 36% on Thailand on July 7, it is possible the administration has not yet reviewed Thailand's latest proposal, said Mr Pichai.

He said the US has two levels of working groups in this round of negotiations: one for policy and one for technical work.

The technical work team has already seen all of Thailand's data, but it needs time to thoroughly analyse the proposal before submitting it to the policy group for consideration, said Mr Pichai.

"The US postponing the implementation of reciprocal tariffs to Aug 1 [instead of July 9] is already a positive development," he said.