AI key to revamping disaster management

"Disaster management is not only for disaster managers," Miho Mazereeuw, director of the MIT Climate Mission and Urban Risk Lab, told a recent disaster management conference hosted by the US Embassy in Bangkok, in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ASEAN Initiative and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).

Ms Mazereeuw said a new paradigm shift in disaster management requires a proactive approach, moving beyond mere response to focus on adaptation, mitigation, preparedness, response, and long-term recovery.

The push for resilience can start in urban design, community empowerment and technological innovation, she said.

Ms Mazereeuw said the focus on the adaptation can start with the concept of "dual-use design", where everyday infrastructure is ingeniously crafted to serve critical emergency functions.

For example, in Japan, sports stadiums are designed with emergency supplies, while supermarkets and schools are built to also be evacuation centres.

She said data analysis provides actionable insights such as in the US city of Boston, where property developers are required to use digital modelling as part of a climate resiliency checklist before a project construction.

This digital modelling helps ensure building designs account for potential impacts like storm surges, directly connecting digital analysis to physical building design.

Ms Mazereeuw delivers a presentation on the Copin digital platform.

In Thailand, MIT works with local communities, using its Copin digital toolkit to facilitate collaborative community mapping for climate action.

This digital platform is a significant innovation for community preparedness by allowing villagers to co-create a system they trust for mapping "place-based assets" and "critical needs".

The tool features an analytics dashboard for community builders, showcasing how people are proactively identifying vulnerable areas and needs.

The long-term goal is to use this platform for resource matching and to foster collaborations between private and public agencies to actually build adaptation and infrastructure projects, thereby sharing bottom-up data for policy change and physical implementation.

This flips the traditional last-mile approach, empowering people as the first mile by giving them digital tools to drive physical change, said Ms Mazereeuw.

To deal with too much information during emergencies, the machine learning processes images and text from social media and other sources to prioritise critical information.

The recovery stage is also being transformed. After events like Hurricane Maria and Typhoon Yutu, which left island communities living in temporary tents, researchers have created solutions like the Shelter for Emergency Expansion Design (SEED).

This off-grid, expandable, and easily transportable housing solution provides a safe core that can withstand extreme winds and seismic loading, around which residents can informally expand as they regain their income.

Mr Ravela demonstrates Copin digital platform in Thailand.

AI USAGE

Sai Ravela, principal research scientist at MIT, said AI and machine learning are becoming integral to the engine room of climate risk estimation, enabling scientists and planners to quantify risk more effectively, enhance the resolution of climate data, and build more resilient communities by better understanding and predicting the physical world's response to climate change.

He said AI is bridging gaps in climate modelling. Traditional climate models often struggle with low resolution and the simplification of intricate physical processes like turbulence.

To close this gap, machine learning is being deployed to address the "parameterisation problem", enabling more accurate representations of sub-grid-scale phenomena and refining physics-based predictions.

AI-based tools are employed to create high-resolution maps from limited data. For example, machine learning, combined with satellite data and soil measurements, can produce rich and finely resolved salinity maps, which are critical for agricultural planning.

This shows AI improving the practical application of physical measurements, said Mr Ravela.

Large language models are being used to mine historical news and public records, generating "knowledge graphs" that reveal critical links between infrastructure, disasters, and community impact.

These tools allow decision-makers to trace how hazards such as flooding affect power grids or transit systems far more efficiently than legacy methods.

Robert Godec, US ambassador to Thailand, said that following the earthquake that shook Bangkok on March 28, American support was deployed immediately, including the US military's state-of-the-art remote sensing device, to help Thai-led search and rescue teams at the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak.

A team of US soldiers trained in search and rescue operation arrives at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office to assist in the rescue mission. Apichart Jinakul

This device assisted the teams by detecting 70 potential spots for victims deep within the SAO building's rubble, a "tangible difference this new technology was making on the ground".

He stressed that America is leading in innovation and technology in disaster management, with scientists unlocking AI's potential for predictive modelling, designing technology to increase community resilience, and creating solutions for disaster mitigation.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is in discussions with MIT to simulate a flooding scenario and use the Phra Khanong area as a sandbox.

The BMA managed the recent earthquake with the Traffy Fondue digital platform, allowing citizens to report cracks in their buildings, totalling 20,000 cases.

The BMA also collaborated with airbnb.org to allow victims living near affected areas to stay in Airbnb properties as spare accommodation without needing to build a permanent evacuation.

"With limited resources, we made the most of what we had to address the crisis," said Mr Chadchart.

"Prediction, timely warnings, rapid response, and clear, concise communication are all critical components of effective disaster management."