New Podcast Explores AI's Role in Advertising  

Yango Ads launches "Points of Growth" to examine how artificial intelligence can enhance rather than replace human creativity in marketing, while seeking local industry voices for future episodes.

Yango Ads launches "Points of Growth" to examine how artificial intelligence can enhance rather than replace human creativity in marketing, while seeking local industry voices for future episodes.

The advertising industry stands at a crossroads. While artificial intelligence promises unprecedented precision in targeting and personalisation, the fundamental challenge remains unchanged: how do brands create genuine connections with their audiences?

This tension between technological capability and human authenticity forms the central theme of Points of Growth, a new podcast launched by Yango Ads that's already generating buzz across Southeast Asia's marketing community.

Hosted by Neha Dawar, Business Development Manager at Yango Ads Thailand, the series tackles the pressing questions facing today's marketers. Rather than presenting AI as either saviour or threat, the podcast explores a more nuanced perspective: technology as an amplifier of human creativity, not its replacement.

"Advertising is all about communication — yet we rarely have real conversations about how it's changing," Neha Dawar explains. The observation rings particularly true in Thailand, where traditional media channels continue to carry significant cultural weight even as digital transformation accelerates.

The podcast's debut season features six episodes examining key sectors where this transformation is most visible: tourism, fashion, real estate, retail, and gaming. Each episode brings together industry practitioners to share real-world insights rather than theoretical frameworks.

Take the opening episode's discussion of AI-powered personalisation. Deniz Chiftchi, Senior Monetization Expert at Yango Ads, cites a campaign that generated 600,000 personalised videos by blending AI capabilities with airline user data. The scale is impressive, but the lesson extends beyond mere technical achievement.

"AI gives us the tools to personalise and optimise, but it's human insight that gives campaigns meaning," Chiftchi notes. This philosophy — integration over replacement — appears throughout the series.

The second episode shifts focus to practical concerns: which advertising tools deliver results and which represent expensive distractions? Product Marketing Manager Daria Gordeeva and Southeast Asia Account Manager Rifki Novrian guide listeners through the decision-making process, whether the goal is brand awareness, lead generation, or analytics.

What sets Points of Growth apart from other industry podcasts is its commitment to regional voices. While the first season features primarily Yango Ads team members, future episodes will spotlight local marketing leaders, creatives, and brand strategists, including from Southeast Asia.

Neha Dawar, Business Development Manager at Yango Ads Thailand

"We didn't want another one-way industry broadcast," Neha Dawar emphasises. "We wanted to open the mic to real local expertise — and Thailand has so much of it."

This approach reflects broader shifts in how global advertising technology adapts to local markets. Success requires understanding not just technical capabilities but cultural contexts, regulatory environments, and consumer behaviours that vary significantly across the region.

The podcast arrives at a particularly relevant moment for Thailand's advertising sector. As brands grapple with economic uncertainty and changing consumer preferences, the need for sophisticated yet accessible discussions about marketing strategy has never been greater.

Rather than positioning itself as another corporate content initiative, Points of Growth appears genuinely interested in fostering industry dialogue. The planned expansion to include more Southeast Asian voices suggests recognition that innovation often emerges from unexpected quarters.

For marketing professionals seeking practical insights without academic jargon, the podcast offers a valuable resource. Episodes are available on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, making them accessible to busy professionals who prefer audio content during commutes or workouts.

Perhaps most importantly, Points of Growth demonstrates that effective B2B content need not sacrifice authenticity for polish. By focusing on real challenges and practical solutions, the series creates space for the kind of honest industry conversation that Neha Dawar originally identified as missing.

The advertising industry's future will likely depend on successfully balancing technological capability with human understanding. If early episodes are any indication, Points of Growth is well-positioned to facilitate that crucial conversation.

Listen to Points of Growth on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.