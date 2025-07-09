Thai central bank governor candidate defends his independence

Vitai Ratanakorn, President of Government Savings Bank and one of the two finalists to lead the Bank of Thailand. The other finalist is BoT Deputy Governor Roong Mallikamas. (Photo: Pawat Laupaisarntaksin)

One of two finalists to run the Bank of Thailand (BoT) defended himself against accusations by a former governor that he would not be able to make independent decisions because of his ties to a state-run lender.

Vitai Ratanakorn said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he has served as the chief executive officer for several organisations, other than his current post as president of the Government Savings Bank (GSB).

“My experience and strong self-identify offer the confidence that I can make decisions independently, based on principles. Seeking the best interest of the country is important, without being influenced by any group,” he said.

Mr Vitai’s statement came shortly after former BoT governor Tarisa Watanagase issued an open letter on Tuesday, urging Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to select a central bank chief who will be free from political influence.

An executive of a state-owned bank, who has always followed the government’s policies, may find it hard to be fully independent in decision-making, according to Ms Tarisa. Mr Vitai is facing off against BoT Deputy Governor Roong Mallikamas in the race.

Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Roong Mallikamas. (File photo)

The appointment process for the nation’s top monetary chief is nearing its final stretch. Finance Minister Pichai is soon expected to submit his candidate pick to the cabinet and His Majesty the King for appointment, according to Pornchai Thiraveja, secretary of the selection committee.

The new governor will serve a five-year term, succeeding incumbent Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput when his tenure ends on Sept 30.

The central bank’s incoming chief will face significant challenges, including a faltering economy burdened by the region’s highest household debt and the risk of a punitive 36% US tariff on Thai exports starting August.

Suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra earlier this year failed to nominate ex-Finance Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong as the BoT chairman as he was considered not suitable by the government’s legal advisory agency.

A group of former Thai central bank chiefs and economists opposed Mr Kittiratt’s nomination saying his link to the ruling party could hurt the monetary authority’s autonomy.