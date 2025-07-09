Vietnam to draw foreign inflows on lower-than-expected US tariff

Listen to this article

Motorcyclists and trucks in Binh Duong City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, on April 10, 2025. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HANOI — Foreign investors are expected to flock back to Vietnam’s stock market after the country received a lower-than-expected US tariff, said Thu Nguyen, deputy chief executive officer of VinaCapital Fund Management.

Vietnamese stocks benefited from the return of foreign investors after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the Southeast Asian nation, Thu said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of an investment summit in Hanoi. A potential FTSE Russell market upgrade will also entice investors, she added.

The tariff “was interpreted by foreigners as a good deal for Vietnam,” she said. And that has “translated into inflows in some of the mostly liquid companies in Vietnam,” Thu said.

Trump last week said a 20% tariff will be placed on Vietnamese exports to the United States, with a 40% levy on any goods deemed to be transhipped through the country. Trump said that Vietnam had agreed to drop all levies on US imports.

The benchmark VN Index has risen more than 3% since then, bringing the advance so far this year to almost 13%. Foreign sentiment appears to have improved after the 20% tariff announcement on July 2, with nearly 5 trillion dong (US$191.3 million) in foreign inflows recorded as of July 4, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sufianti wrote in a report Wednesday.

Vietnam’s negotiators are still working to finalise the details of the trade deal. The 20% tariff was a significant reduction from the previously threatened 46% rate and puts it ahead of regional rivals such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, who were sent letters Monday setting out tariffs from 25% upwards.

Market watchers are also optimistic of a potential reclassification of Vietnam to secondary emerging-market status from frontier in September by the London-based global index compiler. FTSE had projected that Vietnam’s stocks could draw as much as $6 billion in capital inflows following an upgrade.

Vinacapital currently has about $3.7 billion assets under management, according to its website.