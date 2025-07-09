PTT keeps No.1 in Thailand, No.2 in Southeast Asia on Fortune list

PTT President and CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang.

PTT Plc has cemented its position as one of Southeast Asia’s corporate powerhouses, securing the No.2 ranking in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the second consecutive year.

The state-owned energy conglomerate also retained its status as the top-ranked company in Thailand, reflecting its continued leadership in the energy sector and commitment to balanced sustainability during a period of global economic and energy volatility.

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a regional expansion of the prestigious Fortune Global 500, which has tracked the world’s largest companies by revenue since 1955. The Southeast Asian edition, launched in 2024, recognises the top-performing companies in one of the fastest-growing regions in the world.

PTT President and CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang said the ranking underscores the company’s ability to adapt, grow, and uphold energy security, even amid global headwinds.

"Despite volatile energy markets and a global economic downturn, our strategy has proven effective," he said. "We have continued to grow while reinforcing our environmental responsibilities under our Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World vision."

The company’s mission, he added, is to secure Thailand’s energy future while advancing growth in parallel with reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Balanced growth strategy

PTT's strategy focuses on strengthening its core hydrocarbon business to maintain national energy security, while enhancing value in areas such as LNG, petrochemicals, and refining. This includes expanding international petroleum exploration and production and positioning Thailand as a regional LNG trading hub.

At the same time, the group is actively diversifying into non-hydrocarbon businesses with selectivity—prioritising sectors with strong market potential, clear competitive advantages, and robust strategic partnerships—while avoiding overcrowded, high-risk industries.

Sustainability remains a key pillar of PTT’s long-term roadmap. The group has committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050, with a concerted, group-wide approach to reducing carbon output. This includes exploring carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and developing a CCS hub model to benefit both PTT and other domestic industries, with potential regional expansion.

PTT is also exploring low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia supply chains, particularly for use in industrial and power generation applications—areas it sees as future growth engines.

Operational excellence and governance

In parallel with its external efforts, the group is also investing internally to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness. It is leveraging digital and AI technologies to enhance performance and profitability, while implementing key internal projects across subsidiaries to deliver integrated value.

PTT has also reinforced its commitment to fiscal discipline, prudent investment, and effective liquidity management. The group adheres to principles of transparency and good governance, aiming to create balanced value for all stakeholders—including shareholders, communities, and the nation at large.

“PTT will continue to grow alongside Thai society, driving sustainable value creation both at home and on the global stage,” Dr Kongkrapan said.