Shippers fear exports will grow below 1%

Shippers warn that exports may grow by only 0-1% this year, calling on the government to urgently negotiate with the US to lower its proposed tariff rate to less than 36% for Thai products.

Dhanakorn Kasetrsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), said the 36% tariff is significantly higher than anticipated, escalating export costs and making Thai products less competitive in the US market.

Thai products likely to be less competitive include electrical appliances, electronics, processed foods, rice, rubber and rubber products, and other consumer goods, according to the TNSC.

He said many affected industries are labour-intensive, raising concerns over potential mass layoffs.

Agricultural products may also struggle to compete, which could put downward pressure on domestic prices and affect the incomes of farmers and households, said Mr Dhanakorn.

The impacts could extend beyond the export sector, leading to a significant decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coming years, which could trigger an economic slowdown and erode Thailand's long-term trade competitiveness, he said.

"This year's export growth is anticipated to be 0-1%. The chances of reaching a 3% growth rate are slim, as exports are likely to stagnate or even decline in the second half," said Mr Dhanakorn.

"The psychological effects of global tariff increases will also weigh heavily on consumer spending, particularly in the US, where shoppers may cut back due to higher prices caused by increased import costs."

He said the private sector anticipated a worst-case scenario of a 20% tariff rate, the same as Vietnam.

If trade negotiations fail, it will have long-term impacts on the Thai economy, potentially lasting up to 10 years and resulting in decreased competitiveness, said Mr Dhanakorn.

To address these challenges, the TNSC called on the government to consider eliminating imports tariffs for US products wherever possible. The government should assess the broader impacts, particularly on the agricultural sector, and implement compensation measures where necessary, noted the council.

The TNSC also recommended the government extend investment incentives for US FDI, increase purchases of US energy and explore alternative export markets.

In addition, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand and the SME Development Bank of Thailand should provide easier access to working capital and support businesses via hedging costs as they expand into new export markets, noted the council. Moreover, the government should swiftly conclude free trade agreement negotiations, pursue new strategic trade partners and maximise the use of existing trade deals.

In terms of reducing business costs, the TNSC urged the Bank of Thailand to lower interest rates and manage the baht to remain weaker than key competitors. The council also proposed delaying minimum wage hikes and lowering costs for electricity, fuel and logistics.

The TNSC suggests a 200% tax deduction on international logistics expenses and faster tax refunds, as well as decreased export fees, a simpler permitting process, a comprehensive digital transformation of the import-export procedures and enhanced enforcement against substandard imports and measures to tackle trade circumvention.