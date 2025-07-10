Surge in demand for jet fuel during first 5 months

An attendant grabs a nozzle to serve a motorist at a Bangkok petrol station. From January to May this year, demand for gasohol 95 rose to 19.2 million litres a day while gasohol 91 consumption fell to 6.69 million litres a day. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Jet fuel led energy consumption in Thailand from January to May this year, with usage increasing by 12.3% year-on-year over the first five months of 2024, surpassing demand for other fuels in the transport and manufacturing sectors, said the Department of Energy Business.

From January to May, jet fuel consumption tallied 18.1 million litres a day, driven by increasing travel among Thai and foreign tourists, said Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the department.

The number of Thai and foreign travellers rose by 2.05% year-on-year during this period.

An expansion of air cargo services also increased demand for jet fuel, said Mr Sarawut.

Jet fuel consumption played an important role in driving up Thailand's total fuel consumption, which rose by 0.8% year-on-year to 158.4 million litres a day during the five-month period.

Demand for diesel, a key fuel for motorists and manufacturers, fell by 1.3% to 68.5 million litres a day, due mainly to concerns over economic uncertainty caused by the US's reciprocal tariff policy.

US President Donald Trump announced in April he would slap a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai imports but postponed enforcement for a period of 90 days, pending negotiations. After initial talks between Thai and US authorities, the rate remains unchanged and is set to take effect on Aug 1.

Mr Sarawut said demand for other types of fuel experienced lower growth rates than the growth in demand for jet fuel.

In the gasoline and gasohol category, consumption increased by only 0.8% to 31.8 million litres a day, he said.

"Demand for gasohol 95 rose to 19.2 million litres per day while demand for gasohol 91 fell to 6.69 million litres a day," Mr Sarawut noted.

Gasohol 91 and 95 are combination of gasoline and 10% ethanol. The numbers 91 and 95 indicate octane ratings.

Mr Sarawut attributed the slight increase in fuel consumption in the gasoline and gasohol category to various factors, including greater use of battery-powered cars, which made up 6.3% of total passenger cars.

The decrease in gasoline and gasohol consumption was also attributed to more people in Bangkok opting to use electric train services

Consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell by 2.3% to 17.6 million kilogrammes a day due to a slowdown in the petrochemical and transportation sectors, though LPG demand among households and industry increased.