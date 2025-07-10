Philippines seeks US talks after tariff raised to 20%

Officials will head to Washington after Trump increases rate from 17%

Trucks transporting containers with imported goods prepare to leave a port in Manila. (Reuters File Photo)

The Philippines will hold further negotiations with the United States after President Donald Trump increased the planned tariff rate to 20% from 17%, said Manila’s ambassador to the US.

“We’re still going to negotiate some more,” Jose Manuel Romualdez said in a mobile-phone message Thursday.

A trip by Philippine officials to the US is planned for next week — led by Frederick Go, special assistant to the president for investment and economic affairs — as trade officials across Asia try to secure better deals with Washington ahead of a new Aug 1 deadline.

Initial market reaction to the news, which broke overnight, was limited. The peso rose 0.2% to 56.46 per dollar and Manila’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday morning.

The Philippines joins Japan and South Korea as US treaty allies in Asia hit with Trump’s latest round of tariffs, complicating a series of partnerships bolstered in recent decades to counter China, which the president has tagged as his top trade rival.

The US administration overnight also announced duties on several other countries globally, including 50% on Brazil, which Trump targeted for political reasons, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.

Manila’s 20% level — up from the 17% announced in April — is on par with Vietnam and near the 25% rate set for Brunei, a range that the private equity firm Warburg Pincus sees as likely across Southeast Asia.

Thailand is trying to negotiate a reduction in its 36% tariff rate. Elsewhere, the US has set a rate of 32% for Indonesia, 25% for Malaysia and 20% for Vietnam.

However, goods deemed to have been transshipped from Vietnam — mainly by Chinese firms — will face a 40% tariff.

Warburg Pincus CEO Jeffrey Perlman said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday that big tariff differences between Asean countries would simply shift the US trade deficit between countries, rather than eliminate it.

“The tariff rates will probably be pretty close sitting on top of each other across a number of those markets,” he said.

Prior to the talks with the US in early May, the Philippines was aiming to boost purchases from its top export market in a bid to reduce the tariff rate.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque had said the nation planned to increase imports of US farm goods including soybeans and frozen meat, as well as higher shipments of semiconductors, coconut and mango products to the US.

Philippine officials earlier viewed the relatively lower 17% rate with guarded optimism, seeing it a potential boost to a push to attract foreign investments. The new levy may temper that optimism.

The US had a trade deficit with the Philippines of $4.9 billion last year on total trade of $23.5 billion, according to US government data. That compares with $45.6 billion with Thailand and $123.5 billion with Vietnam.