China urges Southeast Asia to back openness as US tariffs loom

From left: Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan, Laos' Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane join hands for a group photo during Asean Post-Ministerial Conference with China at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Southeast Asian nations to uphold openness and cooperation Thursday, delivering a message of inclusivity as United States President Donald Trump threatens sweeping tariffs on nations across the region.

“Together with the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, we will promote the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness,” Wang said at a meeting between China and the Asean in Kuala Lumpur.

The two should “strengthen the revitalisation of Asia amid the historical trend that the Global South is showing a remarkable growth,” Wang added.

His remarks come as Trump rolls out higher tariffs on key US trading partners. Starting Aug 1, goods from Malaysia will face 25% tariffs. Laos and Myanmar could see duties rise to 40%, while Cambodia and Thailand face 36%, and Indonesia 32%.

In a meeting with Vietnam’s foreign minister, Wang said China is willing to work with Vietnam to safeguard the legitimate interests of all countries. His remarks follow Washington’s plan to impose a 20% tariff on Vietnamese exports under a new trade framework, along with a steeper 40% duty on goods deemed to be transhipped, targeting a well-worn backdoor used by Chinese exporters since the first China-US trade war to dodge American tariffs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also in Malaysia for the Asean meetings, though it’s unclear if he and Wang will meet. Such a meeting could expand discussions beyond trade and help pave the way for a possible summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Trump has said he hopes to meet later this year.

Wang, speaking at another gathering between Asean nations, China, Japan and South Korea, called on the countries to eliminate external interference and work together to drive new growth in areas like electric vehicles and connectivity.

“Unity and cooperation are our only and natural choice,” he said.