Court bars asset manager in QCP case

The South Bangkok Civil Court rejected a request on Wednesday filed by Nestlé to temporarily appoint Grant Thornton Specialist Advisory Services Co Ltd as the asset manager of Quality Coffee Products Co Ltd (QCP) amid an ongoing shareholder dispute between the two parties, according to local media reports.

A Nestlé statement said the court ordered the directors of QCP, including Chalermchai, Suwimon and Prayudh Mahagitsiri, to prepare monthly income and expense reports, as well as asset and liability accounts for QCP, for submission to the court and Nestlé for review by Aug 15.

This accounting must start from March 5, 2025, until the court orders otherwise.

For the monthly accounts from March to July 2025, the Mahagitsiri family must submit them by Aug 15 to ensure that no harm occurs to QCP and Nestlé.

In this case, Nestlé filed a lawsuit requesting the court dissolve QCP.

The QCP liquidation case is ongoing and the order for the Mahagitsiri directors to submit regular reports does not affect this main case.

The Bangkok Post contacted Mr Chalermchai, a shareholder of QCP, for comment, but he was unavailable.