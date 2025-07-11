Nation eyes closer ties with port giant DP World

Ms Nalinee, left, and Ms Al Kaabi held talks in Dubai earlier this month.

Thailand plans to strengthen ties with DP World, a Dubai-based logistics management service firm, to support exports to the Middle East and Africa.

Earlier this month, Nalinee Taveesin, president of the Thailand Trade Representatives, and representatives from government agencies met with Ebtesam Al Kaabi, vice-president of DP World, to exchange views and explore logistics cooperation between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thailand intends to enhance ties in logistics and technologies by leveraging DP World's global port network and distribution centres in strategic locations as a bridge to support Thai exports to the Middle East and Africa, said Ms Nalinee.

This cooperation is expected to unlock new markets, enhance competitiveness, and promote Thai exports, particularly in food and agricultural products, she said.

During the meeting, DP World reiterated its confidence in the partnership with Thailand, highlighting its global infrastructure and world-class supply chain solutions, said Ms Nalinee.

The company operates more than 560 businesses and manages 80 ports in 75 countries, handling over 100 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, roughly 10% of global container throughput.

DP World expressed its readiness to serve as a conduit for efficiently and effectively transporting goods from various regions, including Thailand, to global consumers.

In addition, the company is developing a new storage warehouse project in the Al Aweer district of Dubai to support the export of fresh fruit and vegetables globally.

This initiative presents a promising opportunity for Thai fruit, which is both high in quality and in strong demand on international markets.

Ms Nalinee said this was a valuable opportunity for Thailand and the UAE to strengthen trade, investment, and business cooperation.

She reaffirmed Thailand's potential and readiness to serve as a gateway trade and logistics hub for Southeast Asia with its location, robust infrastructure, and multimodal transport systems.

She said DP World could benefit greatly from investing in Thailand and using it as a base to expand into Southeast Asia and beyond.

Furthermore, she welcomed the company's interest in participating in Thailand's Landbridge project, particularly in the development of deep-sea ports and integrated transportation systems.

In 2024, trade between Thailand and Dubai reached about US$6.4 billion, with continued growth prospects.

Last year, Dubai's Jebel Ali port handled around 75,000 TEUs of Thai shipments, a 6% increase from 2020.