OIC orders insurer to raise capital base

Listen to this article

The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) has ordered KWI Insurance to urgently increase its paid-up capital by at least 30 million baht this month, while maintaining a temporary suspension on new policy issuance.

The move, aimed at protecting the rights and interests of policyholders, followed an order on May 22 for KWI to rectify its financial position and temporarily halt new business underwriting.

"KWI Insurance has made some progress, including negotiations on claim settlements, business acquisition talks, and a plan to increase its paid-up capital by at least 30 million baht, as outlined in its proposed plan. The registrar sees potential for the company to resolve its financial issues," said the OIC.

Capital must be raised continuously to ensure sufficient liquidity until the business acquisition process is finalised, noted the regulator. The temporary suspension of all new insurance underwriting will remain in effect until further notice to safeguard policyholders' rights and benefits, the OIC added.

The regulator said the order does not affect existing coverage or the right to claim compensation under the terms of current insurance policies.

In May, the OIC issued a directive prohibiting KWI Insurance from transferring assets and ordered the company to increase its capital and promptly submit its financial statements. This followed a previous order to temporarily suspend the company's non-life insurance operations due to non-compliance with legal requirements.

Specifically, KWI failed to submit its financial statements, reports on its financial condition and operations, as well as its capital adequacy report for the fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2024, as well as for the first quarter of 2025 within the legally mandated timeframe. As a consequence, regulators were unable to assess the company's financial stability and operational soundness.

Furthermore, the company had issued loans secured by real estate to entities related to its directors, without seeking approval from the registrar. These loans significantly reduced the company's capital base.

As of May, financial estimates indicated that the company's capital adequacy level had fallen below the legal requirement, with a Tier-1 ratio expected to have dropped below the minimum standard since April 2025.

In addition, the company failed to allocate sufficient assets to cover its insurance liabilities and contractual obligations. While KWI earlier reported to the registrar that it would receive 40 million baht by May 30 to shore up its financial position, the firm instead used a large sum of cash from its reserves for business operations without providing clear details on how the funds would be used, despite its financial situation showing no improvement, according to the OIC.

"These facts reflect multiple violations of legal obligations and irresponsible business conduct, making it impossible to conclude that the firm's financial position and operations are stable," the regulator said in a statement.

"Such behaviour indicates the company may pose a significant risk to policyholders and the public."

To prevent further damage and protect policyholder interests, the registrar, with the approval of the Insurance Business Regulatory and Promotion Committee, issued additional orders requiring the company to take corrective actions accordingly, said the OIC.