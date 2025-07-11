Bank of Thailand insists there are no signs of deflation

Listen to this article

Shoppers walk past a sign advertising heavy discounts in a Bangkok mall. Thai inflation declined for a third consecutive month in June, raising concerns about deflation. (Photo: Jiraporn Kuhakan)

Amid mounting concerns from economists about potential deflationary trends, the Bank of Thailand maintains there are no clear signs of deflation, despite persistently low inflation.

Speaking at a monetary policy forum on Wednesday, Surach Tanboon, senior director of the central bank's monetary policy department, said the bank has yet to detect signs of deflation, even though inflation remains low.

He said subdued inflation is mainly attributed to declines in energy and fresh food prices, without a broad-based decline across other categories. Prices for essential consumer goods have continued to gradually increase, in line with a persistently high cost of living, said Mr Surach.

"The categories of goods with continuously rising prices are mostly everyday items, such as ready-to-eat food, cooking ingredients and non-alcoholic beverages. In this context, we have not seen any deflationary signals," he said.

Deflation is a general decline in prices for goods and services, typically associated with a contraction in the supply of money and credit in the economy. During deflation, the purchasing power of currency rises over time.

According to the central bank, the headline inflation rate is projected to be 0.5% this year, rising to 0.8% in 2026. Core inflation is forecast at 1.0% this year and 0.9% next.

Inflation in the food category is expected to be 1.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026. Meanwhile, energy prices are anticipated to contract by 3.2% this year and by 1.3% next year.

Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) forecasts inflation to continue to decelerate in the third quarter this year, following a third consecutive monthly decline in June when inflation dropped to 0.25%. This trend has raised concerns about the potential onset of deflation.

The continued decline in inflation is largely attributed to supply-side factors, such as falling energy prices and lower prices of fresh vegetables and fruit. In particular, prices for rice and durian fell in June, due in part to a high base effect from the previous year.

K-Research expects inflation to remain in negative territory during the third quarter before returning to positive levels in the final quarter.

The research house maintains its 2025 inflation forecast at 0.3%, citing persistent downward pressures from falling global energy prices, an influx of low-cost imports from China and a weakening local economy.

Sathit Talaengsatya, an economist at UOB Thailand, also voiced concern over deflation risks following the decline in prices last month, with expectations for continued deceleration in the second half of this year.

He said sluggish domestic demand, in line with slower economic growth, is a key factor behind the falling inflation rate. UOB forecasts inflation of 0.6% at the end of 2025.