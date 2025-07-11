Firms focusing on retail media networks for sales

Listen to this article

Mr Chatchapol says consumer awareness is not enough today but brands want them to take action with the brands.

A retail media network, driven by data analytics using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is a key strategy for brands this year to reach consumers at scale to deliver tangible business results.

The strategy addresses brands' growing demand for measurable advertising results by converging key touchpoints in people's daily lives to take action, such as clicking, making purchase decisions, repeat purchases, or sharing content, said Chatchapol Ongnithiwat, general manager of media convergence business at EGG Digital.

Retail media networks are retailers' advertising platforms that allow brands to advertise their products on the retailers' digital channels.

According to Nielsen Global Annual Marketer Survey 2025, more than 65% of marketers worldwide reaffirm the growing role of retail media networks, including 68% in Asia, seeing them as pivotal in driving business and marketing.

Consumer awareness is insufficient, as consumers want brands to take action, said Mr Chatchapol.

He said EGG Digital found that using a data-driven, omni-channel retail media network with real-time adaptability can turn ad viewers into buyers at a ratio of 8:1, compared with 66:1 for ads without a retail media network.

These figures demonstrate the power of attention that retail media networks deliver when precisely designed to work with other media from the first stage of the marketing funnel.

Undertaking data-driven communication at the right place and time can transform awareness into measurable business results.

"Some 65% of marketers believe that retail media networks will play an increasing role in their media mix this year," said Mr Chatchapol.

He said the retail media network should use big data analytics, equipping brands and media agencies with consumer insights to optimise their strategic planning and measure results in real-time.

The result is the ability to fine-tune their plans quickly and efficiently to connect with consumers nationwide across lifestyles and occasions, leading to attention and actions that translate to measurable business opportunities, said Mr Chatchapol.

"Retail media networks that combine the power of online and offline channels in consumers' daily lives can make a well-rounded impact, improving media efficiency by more than 61% while minimising the brands' wasted budgets and ensuring personalised consumer experiences at all times," he said.

Mr Chatchapol said EGG Digital is a leading provider of big data analytics by AI, integrated media services and marketing solutions.

The company recently introduced a concept of "everyday-touchpoint-attention-to-conversion" to help brands unlock opportunities through retail media networks.

The concept is based on it leveraging its extensive consumer data, its MediaFusion platform powered by agentic AI, and a media network.

Such networks include the retail media network at Lotus's and Makro stores, the personalised social media that adapt in real-time, and smart out-of-home digital screens that adapt ads based on brands' daily conditions.

These elements form the everyday touchpoint attention to conversion concept, transforming advertising spaces into always-on connection between brands and consumers while turning each touchpoint into an attention gainer, leading to action that creates valuable opportunities for brands.

The company has around 500 brands as customers, with total revenue of 2.8 billion baht last year, up 15% from 2023.