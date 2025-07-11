Bill aims to enhance credit guarantees

Listen to this article

The draft National Credit Guarantee Agency (NaCGA) Bill mandates that all financial institutions contribute to a credit guarantee fund in exchange for a guarantee system that reduces their lending risk.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, every financial institution providing credit to companies or businesses will be required to contribute to the credit guarantee fund established under this law.

He said the fund will be sourced from three channels: government contributions, contributions from financial institutions, and fees collected from entrepreneurs requesting credit guarantees.

Mr Paopoom said the government does not intend to set high contribution rates. The purpose of the fund is to build a higher-quality credit guarantee system, which should reduce the risk borne by financial institutions.

Though the contributions made by institutions will account for only one-third of the fund, they should benefit significantly from reduced lending risks, he said.

The exact contribution rate from financial institutions has yet to be finalised, but it is expected to be set at a very low level, said Mr Paopoom.

The ministry held discussions with financial institutions regarding their contributions to the fund prior to the drafting of the law to gather feedback on the pros and cons.

As with any legislation, there are winners and losers, but the key is to assess the overall national benefit, he said.

This system represents a vital enhancement of the country's financial capacity, said Mr Paopoom.

The draft aims to reform the current credit guarantee system operated by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), making it easier for entrepreneurs to access loans.

A survey revealed that 40% of the country's 3.2 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still face difficulty in accessing credit through formal financial systems.

The draft stipulates financial institutions must contribute to the NaCGA fund, which will serve as a source of funding for credit guarantee operations.

The government's contribution is estimated at 10 billion baht, while entrepreneurs also pay guarantee fees.

The draft requires financial institutions to contribute to the fund at a rate not exceeding 0.3% of the total outstanding business loans of commercial banks and specialised financial institutions.

The effective rate will be issued later via a ministerial regulation, said Mr Paopoom.

The credit guarantee fee charged by NaCGA is based on the individual risk profile of each entrepreneur, unlike the current portfolio-based fee system that does not reflect the specific risk of individual loans.

Under the new model, the agency assesses the credit risk of each loan application requesting a guarantee.

Once approved, the entrepreneur can use the guarantee certificate to apply for a loan from a financial institution.

The scope of NaCGA will be broader than that of TCG, he said, able to guarantee loans from commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions, as well as guarantees for debt instruments or asset securitisation.

However, this does not include equity instruments or loans provided by other businesses involved in capital sourcing, as determined by the policy committee, and excludes equity or equity-like instruments.

NaCGA may also guarantee loans provided by other funding-related businesses, as determined by policy directives, excluding equity or quasi-equity instruments.

This broader mandate is designed to better address the liquidity needs of entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs eligible for guarantees from NaCGA are not limited to SMEs, as other types and sizes of businesses may also qualify, as defined later by the board of directors.

The agency can also propose plans directly to the cabinet in urgent cases where there is a need to support entrepreneurs or promote credit access in alignment with government policy goals, such as the development of strategic sectors or the national economy.

Beyond improving SMEs' access to formal credit and reducing reliance on informal funding sources, NaCGA is expected to serve as a stabilising mechanism in times of economic volatility, particularly during crises marked by a high level of risk and uncertainty in the financial system, said Mr Paopoom.