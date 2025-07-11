WebD rolled out to block illegal URLs

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has launched artificial intelligence (AI) platform WebD to block illegal websites, saying it can boost its blocking capacity to greater than 70%.

According to DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, the platform can work 31.5 times faster than officers, reducing the process of filing a petition to the court by five working days.

With the platform, the number of URLs ordered to be closed this year is expected to increase by 70.7% from last year, an average increase of 175 URLs per day.

Mr Prasert said the number of illegal websites opened in Thailand exceeds 100,000 URLs per year.

The platform utilises AI to search, collect evidence, create paperless court petitions and automatically send orders to internet service providers to shut down such websites. The platform also has an URL checker system to continuously check for blocking.

"The WebD platform should enhance the efficiency of the process to suspend and block illegal URLs," he said.

Mr Prasert said these illegal websites often represent a major portion of online crimes.

The government continues developing AI technology under the principles of AI ethical governance, he said.

Mr Prasert said the ministry is also expediting the implementation of its DE-fence application to prevent fraudulent calls.

The app is open for the public to download the beta version for testing, with the full version expected to be launched soon, he said.

The DE-fence app is a platform used to help users screen incoming calls and text messages to avoid scams, as well as verify phone numbers from important agencies such as the police or financial institutions.

The platform is connected to the databases of telecom operators to obtain the most up-to-date number information.