Myanmar junta chief asks Trump for sharp reduction in 40% tariff rate

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Myanmar's ruling military general has asked US President Donald Trump for a reduction in the 40% tariff rate on his country's exports to the US and is ready to send a negotiation team to Washington if needed, state media reported on Friday.

In a response to a letter from Trump notifying Myanmar of the tariff, Min Aung Hlaing proposed a reduced rate of 10% to 20%, with his country slashing its levy on US imports to a range of zero to 10%, it said.

"The senior general acknowledged the president's strong leadership in guiding his country towards national prosperity with the spirit of a true patriot," state media said in a report.