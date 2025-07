Thailand may revise trade offers if needed, finance minister says

Listen to this article

Thailand's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira reacts as he leaves Government House after a cabinet meeting, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 8, 2025. (Reuters photo)

Thailand is engaged in ongoing online discussions with US officials regarding trade, and if necessary may revise some of the concessions it is offering, the finance minister said on Friday.

The government will also work to ensure US imports do not adversely affect Thai farmers and retail businesses, Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters.

The United States has imposed tariffs of 36% on Thailand.