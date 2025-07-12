Shares rise as investors shrug off Trump threats

RECAP: Asian stock markets forged ahead on Friday, as investors saw US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats as more of a strategic move to extract concessions in trade talks now in focus before an Aug 1 deadline.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,107.46 and 1,130.28 points this week, before closing on Friday at 1,121.13, up 0.1% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 30.88 billion baht.

Retail investors were net buyers of 2.99 billion baht, followed by foreign investors at 742.30 million. Institutional investors were net sellers of 3.18 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 558.25 million.

NEWSMAKERS: Europe is bracing for a letter from President Trump telling it how high a tariff rate Washington will charge on its goods. That follows a new threat -- one of several -- by Trump to impose a 35% tariff on Canadian imports.

An earlier series of tariff letters went out to 14 countries including Thailand, which was told it would face a 36% rate, unchanged from April, higher than the rates for Indonesia (32%), Malaysia (25%) and Vietnam (20%). They will take effect on Aug 1 if trade deals are not reached.

Trump also said the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on any country aligning itself with the "anti-American policies" of the BRICS group of developing nations. Thailand was accepted as a BRICS partner country this year.

The US plans to restrict shipments of AI chips to Malaysia and Thailand in an effort to stop advanced semiconductors from being smuggled into China.

Trump also sowed chaos in metals markets by threatening a higher-than-expected 50% tariff on copper imports, spurring a record spike in New York futures and a drop in the global benchmark price.

Bitcoin continued on its record-setting run, passing $117,000 on Friday, bolstered by an increased risk appetite and persistent institutional demand as traditional financial market players embrace the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Shares of Nvidia rose 2.2% on Wednesday, making the AI chip leader the first company to hit $4 trillion in market value.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, forecast record profits this year as it increased semiconductor production capacity to meet soaring demand for AI technology. Second-quarter sales rose 48% from a year ago to US$11.6 billion.

Samsung Electronics said it expected April-June operating profits to be halved year-on-year to 4.6 trillion won ($3.3 billion), blaming US export controls on advanced AI chips to China.

Minutes of the June 17-18 Fed meeting showed most members view two more interest rate cuts this year as appropriate, as they believe the impact of tariffs on inflation will be minimal and temporary.

Opec+ agreed to a bigger-than-expected oil production increase of 548,000 barrels per day in August, raising concerns about oversupply just as US tariffs fan fears about demand. The group has lifted production by a total of 1.9 million bpd, or about 1.5% of global output, over the past five months.

Chinese vehicle sales touched 2.1 million in June, a 7% rise from the previous June peak of 1.9 million in 2022, an industry association said, as buyers rushed to take advantage of a government trade-in subsidy.

China's producer price index fell more than expected by 3.6% year-on-year in June, after a 3.3% decline in May. It was the largest drop since July 2023.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reported worse than expected profits of 146.7 billion yen ($1 billion) in the three months ended May, down 3% year-on-year, as revenue in China declined by about 5%.

Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for Asian stocks, citing a more favourable macro environment and greater certainty on tariffs. The 12-month target for the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index is 700, a 3% gain that implies a 9% return in dollar terms during the period.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said she aims to finalise a free trade agreement with Asean "as soon as possible", as the country looks to expand economic ties in the face of US tariffs.

Thailand is reportedly offering a zero tariff for US goods in several categories, notably technology and energy items that would not significantly impact domestic producers, as part of a revised proposal as it seeks to obtain a reduction in its tariff from 36%.

The Bank of Thailand says the Thai economy is likely to grow at a rate of less than 2% over the next 18 months, primarily due to pressures from US tariff policies.

Thailand is expected to lose roughly 200 billion baht in export value this year if the US imposes tariff rates of 25-36%, said the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The cabinet withdrew a controversial bill that aims to legalise casinos, in the face of widespread public opposition and concern about the coalition's reduced margin in the House after the Bhumjaithai Party joined the opposition.

Thailand's headline inflation rate dropped 0.25% in June from a year earlier, after a 0.57% decline the month before. Core inflation was 1.06%.

The cabinet approved a flat-rate fare of 20 baht for all eight electric train lines in Bangkok, taking effect on Oct 1 and requiring billions of baht in subsidies to be paid to operators.

The Consumer Confidence Index for June fell to 52.7, the lowest in 28 months, pressured by uncertainties created by the trade war and Thailand's political stability.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the government still has 40-50 billion baht in stimulus funds remaining from a budget of 157 billion. The money would probably be used help those affected by higher US tariffs.

Malaysia surpassed China as the largest inbound tourism market for Thailand in the first half of 2025, as arrivals from the latter plunged by 34%. In the first six months, Thailand welcomed 16.6 million foreign arrivals, down 4.6% year-on-year.

COMING UP: On Monday, China reports quarterly GDP, trade and unemployment data, while Japan updates industrial production. On Tuesday, the US announces monthly inflation. On Wednesday, the UK reports monthly inflation, the US updates producer prices and oil inventories, while Japan releases trade figures. Thursday brings euro zone inflation, US retail sales and manufacturing data.

Locally, Fetco and the ThaiBMA discuss the second-half outlook at Investment Forum 2025 on Monday. On Tuesday, Tris Ratings has a seminar on the Thai credit outlook.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) has identified listed companies under its coverage that generate more than 10% of their total revenue from exports to the US: COCOCO (24%), ITC (50%), TU (40%), DELTA (26%) and KCE (24%). These stocks collectively account for around 10% of the Thai market's total capitalisation.

An analysis of Bloomberg data shows 85 companies representing 63% of SET market cap are projected to report combined net profits of 176 billion baht, down 2% quarter-on-quarter and 1.6% year-on-year. Stocks recommended for gradual accumulation include ADVANC, BTG, KTC, MTC, TIDLOR, SPRC, CBG, CKP and BCH.

InnovestX Securities advises investors to keep a close watch on trade negotiations with the US and domestic political uncertainty. Recommended stocks are PTT, CPALL and CBG.

TECHNICAL VIEW: Tisco Securities sees support at 1,100 points and resistance at 1,160. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,100 and resistance at 1,155.