Unesco urges Asean unity to build AI capabilities

Khodeli: A call to action

Computing capacity, data interoperability and policy harmonisation are critical pillars of Asean regional collaboration when building artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to Unesco.

The organisation wants to highlight Thailand's unique opportunity to establish itself as a strategic hub for AI capacity building, reinforcing its role at the forefront of Southeast Asia's digital future.

Thailand recently hosted the Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI, held for the first time in Asia-Pacific, casting an international spotlight on the country's growing role in shaping the governance of emerging technologies.

"The global spotlight is on Thailand and the developments taking place here in terms of governing this technology and its policy innovation," Irakli Khodeli, head of the Ethics of AI Unit under Unesco's Social and Human Sciences Sector, told the Bangkok Post.

The forum brought together diverse stakeholders from 88 countries, including 35 ministers and 13 intergovernmental bodies, as well as businesses such as SAP, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Mr Khodeli said Thailand demonstrated its commitment to AI by establishing the AI Governance Practice Centre, which Unesco envisions as a hub for AI capacity building across the Asean region.

Two important global networks were also launched in Bangkok. The first is the Global Network of AI Supervisory Authorities, which aims to promote AI by designing effective supervisory arrangements for technology.

The network facilitates the sharing of experiences among countries that adopt different approaches to AI supervision.

The second is the Global Network of Civil Society Organizations and Academia for Ethics of AI, based on the belief that effective AI policies require "everybody around the table", including special interest groups, women, ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and young people.

Civil society organisations are often excluded from these discussions, and this network aims to mobilise allies in the quest for ethical use and development of AI by providing capacity building, experience sharing, and advocacy training, he said.

AI Ethics

Unesco wants to shift attention to concrete action and impact on the ground from talk about ethical principles, which were established in its Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, adopted by 194 member states.

"We need to shift our attention from talking about ethical principles and frameworks because we already have one. We need action and impact," said Mr Khodeli.

Unesco prefers to discuss "governance rather than regulation" for AI because successful AI governance requires going beyond regulation, he said. This stance requires investments and incentives to foster positive AI outcomes that are in the public interest, addressing complex socio-environmental and economic problems, yielding "mind-blowing results" in fields such medicine, agriculture and urban planning, even though the vast majority of investment currently goes to commercial purposes, said Mr Khodeli.

The focus of ethical AI is fighting discrimination, bias, spread of misinformation and disinformation online, and job displacements that are "happening here and now", he said.

Mr Khodeli said he can foresee Asean collaboration on compute and cloud capacity, as most AI systems are very compute-intensive and there is a scarcity of these resources.

There is also a need to harmonise data to enable data flow across borders with trust and safety. The more data countries have, the more accurately they can develop AI models, which is a challenge for smaller countries, he said.

The benefit for a region pooling data is better AI that can be applied to individual country contexts, while ensuring inclusivity in datasets to represent various groups, said Mr Khodeli. Given that AI does not recognise borders, having a harmonised regional policy on AI is important to prevent talent and technology from moving to less stringent environments, he said.