FTI mobilises data from 47 industrial groups to counter US tariff hike

US tariffs on Vietnam and UK exports have dropped, raising fears Thailand may lose competitiveness

A Thai national flag is seen at a port under the Port Authority of Thailand, following the announcement that US President Donald Trump would impose tariffs of 36% on goods from Thailand starting on Aug 1, in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 8, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is compiling data from 47 industrial groups for submission to the Ministry of Finance to initiate negotiations in a bid to reduce the retaliatory tariffs and protect Thailand’s competitiveness in the US market.

The FTI has voiced mounting concern over the United States’ imminent enforcement of reciprocal tariffs targeting 22 countries, including Thailand, beginning Aug 1.

In the federation’s press release on Saturday, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the federation is urgently gathering data from 47 industry groups to submit to the Ministry of Finance, with the aim of initiating negotiations to reduce the retaliatory tariffs and protect Thailand’s competitiveness in the US market

The urgency follows recent US trade deals with Vietnam and the United Kingdom, where tariffs were cut significantly. Vietnam saw its rates lowered from 46% to 20% for direct exports, and to 40% for transhipped goods under strict Chinese-origin control.

The US also slashed tariffs on UK car imports to 10% for a quota of 100,000 vehicles per year and opened its market to British agricultural goods, raising concerns that Thailand may lose its competitive edge unless it secures similar reductions.

Negotiations are still underway with China, the European Union (EU) and India. China is currently under a temporary tariff truce set to expire on Aug 12. Recent high-level talks between US and Chinese trade representatives in London concluded with a revised tariff structure: the US will maintain a 55% import duty on Chinese goods, down from 145%, while China will impose a 10% duty on US imports, reduced from 125%.

However, the agreement awaits formal endorsement from US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jingping, with no official confirmation yet from Beijing.

According to the first quarter of 2025 data, exports account for over 58% of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP), with industrial goods comprising 47%.

The FTI has warned that failure to reduce tariffs could inflate export costs, erode competitiveness and undermine investor confidence. The newly announced 36% tariff on Thai goods could result in export losses estimated between 800 billion and 900 billion baht.

In May 2025, Thailand recorded export growth of 18.35% year-on-year, the highest in 38 months, reaching US$31.04 billion. However, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) warned that without policy intervention, exports in the second half of the year could contract by over 10%, bringing full-year growth dangerously close to zero.

Mr Kriengkrai said the FTI had discussions with the 47 industry groups and 11 clusters and is in the process of compiling detailed data. Some exporters are attempting to share the tariff burden with US importers and distributors, though this approach has not been universally accepted. He urged the government to push for a tariff reduction to 0% on thousands of affected items and to implement urgent support measures.

Sectors hardest hit include machinery and components, electrical machinery—industries heavily reliant on the US market with 28–35% export share—as well as rubber, furniture, auto parts, toys, steel products, leather goods and ceramics. These are all classified as high to very-high risk under the new tariffs.

To address the crisis and sustain Thailand’s global competitiveness, the FTI outlined four key policy recommendations:

1. Relief measures for affected exporters

• Low-interest loans or debt moratoriums.

• Corporate income tax reductions for impacted exporters.

• Subsidies or reductions in export-related costs such as port service fees, customs procedures, certificates of origin and utilities.

• Triple tax deduction for legal expenses incurred in hiring US law firms to negotiate or research trade issues.

2. Market expansion initiatives

• Accelerate negotiations of new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

• Promote market diversification via small and medium enterprise (SME) pro-active programmes and trade missions.

• Boost domestic consumption by expanding the “Made in Thailand” (MiT) initiative:

- All government agencies should prioritise MiT-certified products.

- Tax incentives: Double deductions for MiT-related expenses.

- MiT support enhances local content, brand strength, and allows firms to redeem rewards at year-end.

3. Promote local content usage

• Enhance current Board of Investment’s (BOI) incentives, including corporate tax cuts for firms using over 90% local content.

• Boost productivity through technological upgrades and workforce development.

4. Exchange rate stability

• Monitor and manage the baht to prevent excessive appreciation against regional currencies.

“This is an unprecedented crisis for Thailand,” said Mr Kriengkrai. “The FTI is calling on all sectors to work together. With strong collaboration, we can transform this challenge into a turning point for national development and resilience.”