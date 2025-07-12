China and Asean updating free trade deal

Listen to this article

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he prepares to take part in the 32nd Asean Regional Forum at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 11. (Photo: Reuters)

SHANGHAI - China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to submit a pact upgrading their free trade areas to their leaders for approval in October, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Negotiations about the so-called 3.0 version of the free trade zone started in November 2022 and were completed in May, seeking to cover areas such as the digital economy, green economy and supply chain connectivity.

China and Asean also agreed on a five-year action plan that specifies collaboration between the two sides in over 40 fields in the coming years, according to a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing Wang’s comments after attending the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Wang also said the two sides agreed to strive to complete consultations next year on a code of conduct in the South China Sea — a set of guidelines aiming to manage disputes in the region, where Beijing and several Asean members have overlapping maritime claims.

Work on the code of conduct has proceeded in fits and starts for more than two decades, during which Beijing has effectively taken control of several atolls and islets and built military installations on some of them.