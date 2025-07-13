Fewer Malaysian visitors to Hat Yai hiring guides

Tourists from Malaysia stroll after arriving in Songkhla province in an undated picture. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA - Visitors from Malaysia are changing a pattern by increasingly favouring travel to southern Thailand in private vehicles, causing concern to tour guides who fear losing their livelihoods.

Arriving by van or bus, most Malaysians have in the past arrived in Hat Yai city in groups that need a Thai guide once they enter Thai territory.

Songchai Mungprasitthichai, president of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association, said their preferences were changing. More are crossing the border in Songkhla province as independent visitors in private vehicles that do not require a guide. This group now comprises up to 40% of all visitors to the southern province, he said, without giving details on the issue.

Under Thai law, the need for a tour guide is exempted for tourists in a private vehicle with a capacity of no more than seven passengers.

"Tour operators and guides have to adjust to the change," he said.

Witthaya Lim, a guide and former co-founder of the Songkhla Guide Association, acknowledged the trend and called it "a serious problem" as they did not need the services of a guide during their stay in the country.

Amnart Pruekphikul, another guide, said one reason for the change is reducing costs amid economic uncertainty.

Malaysians led foreign arrivals to Thailand this year, with 2.29 million visiting the kingdom during the first half of the year – edging out tourists from China, who came second with 2.26 million, according to data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Most travellers from the neighbouring country cross the Thai border by land in Sadao district of Songkhla.