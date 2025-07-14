Small reactors to signal new chapter

As foreign investors and entrepreneurs continue to ramp up demand for clean energy, Thailand will need to reconsider utilising nuclear power

A gas-fired power plant operated by GPSC in Map Ta Phut, Rayong. Thailand needs to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the power sector and the use of nuclear power may provide one realistic alternative.

The government's sustained efforts to promote clean energy and high-tech investment, especially regarding data centres, may lead Thailand to embark on a new energy chapter.

Foreign investors wishing to expand their cloud service and data centre businesses here demand clean power for their operations. Entrepreneurs in other industries also want more renewable energy in order to keep their factories operating in line with the global campaign to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

This may cause Thailand to reconsider nuclear power, which is cleaner than fossil fuel-derived forms of energy, as renewable forms of energy may not be sufficient to meet growing demand.

INVESTMENT SUPPORT

Clean energy will become a new magnet to attract foreign investment as demand for it grows, with a steady electricity supply from a small modular reactor (SMR) having the potential to support future business development projects, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BoI).

An SMR is a form of nuclear power technology with a capacity of up to 300 megawatts per unit, or about one-third of the generating capacity of larger, traditional nuclear power reactors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Thailand has been focusing on solar and wind power, but they are intermittent sources of energy as production generated by these sources depends on the weather conditions and seasons.

Entrepreneurs, especially those operating data centres, need clean energy to support their operations around the clock.

"Thailand needs more investment in targeted industries to support efforts to escape its middle-income country status, but we need to ensure investors have a highly stable power supply," said Mr Narit.

Many investors prefer to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor, which has a limited area and where land prices are high, making it difficult to develop renewable power production facilities that require a vast quantity of land.

"SMRs could be one of the appropriate choices for the government," said Mr Narit.

The process of generating electricity from nuclear energy emits no carbon dioxide, which is widely blamed for contributing to global warming, resulting in negative effects for the world's climate.

Unlike coal and gas-fired power plants, which emit carbon dioxide from their fuel combustion processes, SMR plants use uranium as fuel, generating heat energy through nuclear fission without any greenhouse gas emissions, according to experts.

Authorities need to think more seriously about whether SMRs will be among the sources of clean energy required to help keep investment in the country growing.

According to the BoI, the digital sector, and notably data centre development, has continued to drive investment in Thailand, with total applications for investment promotion skyrocketing 97% year-on-year to more than 431 billion baht in the first quarter of 2025.

Domestic and foreign investors filed a total of 822 project applications during the January-March period, a 20% increase from the first quarter of 2024. As many as 618 of the applications involved foreign investors.

Data for the first three months further confirms the trend seen last year when data centres and digital services were for the first time the most significant sectors in terms of investment value, said Mr Narit.

The digital sector saw the value of applications soar over five times to 94.7 billion baht, from 17.4 billion baht a year earlier, boosted by a combined investment value of 94.2 billion in five data centre projects.

DOING THE GROUNDWORK

State agencies, energy companies and academic institutions are preparing the technological know-how and experts required to support nuclear energy development in the future.

Under the new power development plan (PDP), which had a public hearing last year, two SMRs, each with a capacity of 300MW, will be developed and commence operations towards the end of the plan, according to an official who requested anonymity.

The PDP, set to take effect from 2024 to 2037, aims to lower the proportion of coal and gas to 48% of total fuel use by 2037, down from nearly 80% in early 2024, while renewable energy should comprise 51%, up from 20% as of the end of 2023.

The plan is awaiting approval from the National Energy Policy Council, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Office of Atoms for Peace is working on plans to prepare Thailand for adopting SMRs. It is collaborating with universities to develop human resources in the nuclear energy sector.

Deputy secretary-general Pennapa Kanchana said a nuclear energy curriculum would be designed for online and on-site teaching at King Mongkut's University of Technology campuses at Lat Krabang and North Bangkok to develop more engineers and technicians.

This would help increase the number of nuclear energy experts in the country. Until now, experts in this field have solely been developed by Chulalongkorn University, which has been the only Thai university to offer a nuclear energy degree programme.

The office is also studying global trends in nuclear energy and international regulations on its usage to prepare Thailand for this technology.

The country needs more experts if it can be proven that a nuclear power generation facility would be viable as a new source of energy, said Praipol Koomsup, an economist at Thammasat University who was a committee member under Narongchai Akrasanee, a former minister of energy.

France could be a model for developing a nuclear energy ecosystem, despite reports of nuclear energy accidents in some parts of the world. French people fully accept nuclear power technology because they know the country has sufficient human resources to deal with safety issues, he said.

In the business sector, SET-listed Global Power Synergy (GPSC), the power generation arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, is collaborating with Denmark-based nuclear energy developer Seaborg Technologies to study SMR technology.

GPSC is focusing on Generation IV SMR technology, which involves small-scale nuclear power plants designed as factory-built, modular units that can be transported and assembled on-site, according to Sirimet Leepagorn, GPSC's chief operating officer.

The study, which commenced in 2024, will be carried out until 2027.

The development of various types of clean energy will be part of Thailand's efforts to reach carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050.

Authorities are focusing on the energy generation sector to decrease emissions from 100 million tonnes in 2019 to 41 million tonnes by 2050.