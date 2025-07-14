Sukiyaki war heats up with entry of new brand run by old face

Listen to this article

A Sukiyaki buffet is served hot and business is also heating up with more players entering the lucrative sector. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

A new player will enter the sukiyaki market this week, directly challenging the current buffet champions and customers likely to benefit from the expected price war.

Bonus Suki will make its debut on Wednesday at the Robinson shopping centre in Saraburi province in what analysts see as a big move by an established firm fighting back for market share in the face of competition by lower-priced rivals like Suki Teenoi.

Bonus Suki may be the new brand, but the company behind it is not. It is owned by the MK Restaurant Group, which runs the popular MK Sukiyaki eateries among other food businesses.

MK faces competition from up-and-coming players, especially Suki Teenoi, which competes through cheaper prices and opening hours of noon to 5am, catering to people working odd hours, such as nightlife employees.

Most MK outlets open at 10am and close around 9pm, depending on the location. MK's revenue has dropped. The latest quarterly report ending March saw its earnings down on the previous three months and on the same period last year.

Pi Securities, in a research note last month, attributed the drop partly to rising competition in the sector. Profits "were pressured by the fierce competition amid a decline in purchasing power", the research house said.

Bonus Suki follows a similar pattern to its buffet competitor, opening from 10am to 5am with prices set below 300 baht.

"This strategy reflects the company's effort to expand its customer base into the mass segment and to compete more directly with other players in the market such as Suki Teenoi and Lucky Suki, particularly through comparable pricing, extended opening hours and a first location that is in close proximity to competitors," Sirilak Konwan, an analyst of Krungsri Securities said in a research note released on Monday.

The decision to debut in Saraburi was to test the waters before expanding to other locations, according to several analysts.

The news of Bonus Suki's arrival propelled MK shares, symbolled M in the Stock Exchange of Thailand, on Monday to 19.70 baht, a big gain of 2.30 baht, or 13%, at the end of morning trade.

MK shares peaked around 80 baht in 2018 and have dropped from about 60 baht since 2023. The shares hovered between 15 and 17 baht until recently.

Suki Teenoi is operated by BNN Restaurant Group, which is not a listed company.