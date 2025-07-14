Hong Kong aims to increase flights to Asean, Middle East under belt and road plan

Armenian Street in Penang. The city is one of the new destinations for Cathay Pacific Airways. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Hong Kong is striving to enhance its connectivity with countries under the Belt and Road Initiative by increasing flight frequencies to strategic destinations such as Xinjiang, Riyadh and Dallas, as well as launching new direct routes to second-tier Asean and Middle Eastern locations, the city's chief for the national plan has said.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Commissioner for Belt and Road Nicholas Ho Lik-chi also said the global volatility brought by US President Donald Trump's administration had forced more Western capital to shift eastward, enabling Hong Kong to stand out as a connector for companies in mainland China and other emerging markets.

Ho, a registered architect, was appointed in 2023 to coordinate the government's efforts in promoting Hong Kong's involvement in the initiative, a national strategy that links more than 140 economies across continents into a China-centred trade network.

He regarded the aviation push as critical in enhancing Hong Kong's connectivity with countries under the belt and road plan, noting that it was a milestone for the city in the past year to launch direct flights to three strategic destinations - Riyadh, Xinjiang and Dallas - on top of the existing routes to more than 150 locations.

"We were able to create interim solutions to further develop these new markets in these new regions," he said. "We have a mission to deep dive into Asean, Central Asia and the Middle East as our core development markets."

Cathay Pacific Airways' relaunch of direct flights to Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, last October had served as a gateway to the Middle East, Ho said. At least nine nations in the region have signed agreements under the initiative.

Following a strong push by the office after a visit by Hong Kong delegates to Central Asia last year, Hong Kong's flag carrier in April also launched a direct passenger route to Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, easing access to neighbouring countries, including Kazakhstan, he added.

The same month saw the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Dallas in the United States. This reduced travel time to Latin America, which has more than 20 countries in the initiative.

Ho said the Belt and Road Office, under the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, was pushing hard for increased flight frequencies to those locations, as well as for new direct flights to rising second-tier cities such as Penang in Malaysia and Surabaya in Indonesia.

Ho dismissed concerns over uncertainties stemming from US trade tensions with China, saying Hong Kong stood to gain as a connector from the opportunities arising from the geopolitical situation.

"Investment capital and talent are going towards the east … A lot of them are coming to Hong Kong, whether it is [for] education, family office, investment capital, IPOs - you name it - because we're stable, open and connected," he said.

He said Hong Kong was also benefiting from the "harvest stage" of the initiative, following 12 years of groundwork laid by Beijing's infrastructure drive. The latter had led to an increasing number of bankable private projects in recent years, he noted.

"Now is the right time," he said. "What we need to do right now as a government is to further lower the threshold, strengthen the connectivity through various means, and we must proactively take [Hong Kong companies] out of their comfort zone, bring them to these regions and witness first hand [the opportunities] on the front line."

The Hong Kong government has identified six belt and road destinations as priority markets - Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ho has visited 12 destinations during his tenure, including Indonesia and Malaysia last month. He highlighted the evolving role of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which some may not be aware of.

"People think of Asean as a China plus one, as an interim solution, or a manufacturing base to export to different jurisdictions in the world. But what they didn't realise is that Asean is now transforming into a consumption market," he said.

As Asean geared up for substantial infrastructure investments amid rapid growth in the digital economy, Hong Kong had much to offer in sectors such as virtual banking, fintech and logistics, Ho said.

Citing Indonesia as an example, he said the country with a population of 280 million represented a thriving market, with a young, tech-savvy demographic but significant numbers still without access to proper banking services.

Ho pointed to the case of a successful data centre operated by a Hong Kong company in Indonesia, which outperformed expectations and was set to reinvest in further development.

He also saw potential in Indonesia's second- and third-tier cities, including Surabaya and Nusantara, as well as in places in other Asean nations, such as Johor and Penang in Malaysia.

Ho's office aims to advance Hong Kong's role as the functional platform for the Belt and Road Initiative and leverage its strengths as a "superconnector" and a "super value-adder".

He urged Hong Kong to seize opportunities to help what he called "small and beautiful" mainland enterprises tap into markets under the initiative.

From his exchanges with mainland private companies, Ho identified two major needs: legal support in international regulatory frameworks and access to talent with international experience.

He also said his office would continue to include mainland companies in future missions, following the success of a delegation to Hangzhou led by Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu.

"The Hong Kong brand is a very powerful asset. Going forward, we will take Hong Kong SMEs, and also work with mainland companies to go together. And that's not just the Belt and Road Office. That's the whole government approach," he said.

"This will benefit Hong Kong and the two-way [approach] will solidify our value in that process."