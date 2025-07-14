Thai commerce ministry eager to boost price, exports of agricultural products

The Thai Ministry of Commerce is trying to boost prices and exports of rice and langon, along with more measures to support famers, commerce minister Jatuporn Buruspat said on Monday.

The production of in-season rice is scheduled to be completed in November and December.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been informed by MP Praphat Pothasuthon of Suphan Buri’s Constituency 5 about falling rice prices and the struggles faced by farmers since July 9, said Mr Jatuporn.

“Rice is a major agricultural product of Thailand, and we are committed to solving these problems by cooperating with relevant agencies at all levels,” Mr Jatuporn said.

He emphasised long-term relief measures for farmers and efforts to expand export markets.

At present, the price of unhusked rice with 15% moisture content ranges from 6,400 to 7,400 baht per tonne.

For rice with 25% moisture, the price ranges from 5,200 to 6,200 baht per tonne.

Glutinous rice is priced between 10,000 and 11,000 baht per tonne, while jasmine rice with 15% moisture is selling for 15,500 to 16,300 baht per tonne.

Total rice production for the 2025/26 season is expected to reach 35.28 million tonnes of paddy, an increase of 5.41% compared to the previous season.

From January to May, Thailand recorded rice exports of 3.05 million tonnes worth US$1.8 billion — a 25.6% decrease from 2024, when exports were valued at US$2.6 billion.

Speaking during a visit to farmers in Chiang Mai on Sunday, Mr Jatuporn said the ministry is working to export 65,000 tonnes of longans, including processed products.

A business matching event was held and generated around 200 million baht in sales. In addition, longan farmers in Lamphun have already secured an unlimited export quota for Indonesia, with plans to expand into markets such as India and the United Arab Emirates, Mr Jatuporn added.

For the domestic market, the ministry is collaborating with PTT Public Company, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), and other agencies to open more sales outlets during the harvest season, which runs from July to August. Activities include the organisation of the Thai Fruit Festival.

Mr Jatuporn said one of the key issues raised by fruit farmers was a shortage of labour.

They also called on the government to support the development of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) standards to boost export efficiency, including packaging for online deliveries.