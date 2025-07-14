Tourism body estimates revenue to miss B3tn target

Airports of Thailand Plc organises a special event to welcome visitors at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province during the Songkran festival in April. (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that tourism revenue this year will reach 2.87 trillion baht, a shortfall from the 3-trillion-baht target due to the sluggish Chinese market and global uncertainties, but it still anticipates 7% growth to 3 trillion baht in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Tourism and Sports Ministry has decided to start collecting the 300-baht tourism tax next year rather than this year, in order to avoid unfavourable travel sentiment.

The agency held the TAT Action Plan 2026 meeting on Monday, which gathered 43 domestic and 28 overseas TAT offices to plot the direction for next year.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Thai tourism this year could be described as a rollercoaster ride, as it has been facing a high level of volatility.

While large markets like China have been hampered by safety concerns, the agency has had to seek other prospective markets, such as the Middle East, and attempt to increase their spending in order to fulfill the market for the remainder of the year.

She said some European markets with high levels of spending are also predicted to record 1 million visitors this year, citing the UK, France and Germany.

The TAT anticipates it will maintain overall revenue at 2.87 trillion baht for this year. It will boost the number of foreign arrivals to no less than 35.5 million — the same level as 2024 — earning 1.77 trillion baht, while domestic trips should contribute at least 1.1 trillion baht.

Ms Thapanee said the stimulus package for chartered flights, including those from China, and co-promotions with commercial flights with airlines globally would help restore the international markets to some extent.

She said that in 2026 the TAT will emphasise driving tourism value and spending over volume. It targets at least 7% revenue growth year-on-year or at least 3 trillion baht in 2026, which would reach the same level recorded in 2019.

She said the agency would pinpoint the segments with highest potential and put more effort into persuading them to visit Thailand, as well as enhancing the country's image in terms of safety while building Thailand as a trusted destination.

Driving sustainable tourism, improving the tourism supply side and promoting soft power are also key areas it will focus on.

Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, vice-minister of tourism, said Thailand needs to adapt to compete in the global situation where geopolitical uncertainty and severe competition in tourism persist in this region.

Amid these unfavourable conditions, the tourism fee collection is not suitable for this year. The scheme might be delayed until the second or third quarter of 2026.