Pundits see SMEs facing tough times

An SME expo in Nonthaburi province. File photo

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to face increased challenges due to renegotiations concerning the US's reciprocal tariffs, potentially resulting in further closures, according to two research houses.

Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) revealed that SMEs continue to grapple with losses and shutdowns, driven by weak domestic demand and a surge in imports.

Between 2021 and 2024, closures of small enterprises, with registered capital of less than 100 million baht, increased by an average of 7% a year. The number of business closures rose from 19,237 in 2021 to 21,764 in 2022, 23,280 in 2023 and to 23,551 in 2024, according to K-Research.

During 2020–23, about 106,595 enterprises, or around 26% of all small-sized businesses, reported consecutive losses.

K-Research highlighted that SMEs, particularly small enterprises, face mounting challenges amid intensifying pressures. These include the resurgence of trade tensions, increased competition from imported goods in a sluggish domestic market, and longstanding structural issues within the Thai economy.

"These challenges have heightened the risk of losses and business closures among local SMEs, especially smaller enterprises," K-Research noted.

Sectors where SMEs continue to face competitiveness issues and remain at a high risk of losses or closure include both manufacturing and services, specifically electrical appliances, steel and related products, construction, food services and agriculture.

SCB EIC, a research centre under Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), added that if the Thai government agrees to fully liberalise its market for US agricultural and livestock products, such as pork, broiler chickens and corn, it could drive up production costs and weaken domestic competitiveness.

"Opening the market could negatively impact domestic industries, particularly small-scale farmers producing these goods. However, consumers may benefit from lower prices," the EIC said.

Separately, Sakkapop Panyanukul, assistant governor for monetary policy at the Bank of Thailand, said at a recent monetary policy forum that Thai SMEs remain vulnerable to rising uncertainty from US tariff policies and internal structural challenges.

The central bank has been in dialogue with business operators, many of whom have expressed concerns over rising operational costs and weakening competitiveness. However, some have already begun adapting by shifting their focus to new export markets.

"For instance, operators in the agricultural sector are transitioning to high-value products and moving into the animal feed industry. Some are seeking export opportunities beyond the US," Mr Sakkapop said.

Although several manufacturing sectors continue to report sales growth, many are contending with declining market share. These industries include electrical appliances, furniture, steel and steel products, passenger vehicles, petrochemicals, and textiles and garments.