Project aimed at strengthening local entrepreneurs

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has enhanced the capabilities of local entrepreneurs through its Smart Local Me-D project, with the aim of generating a total trade value of 100 million baht.

The project has selected good-quality local products and developed them into outstanding items that meet modern market demands.

This year, the project is focusing on the 'L-U-C-K' route, which highlights exceptional goods from four provinces: Lamphun, Udon Thani, Chumphon and Kalasin.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, said the department has supported community entrepreneurs through the 2nd Smart Local Me-D project. The project aims to generate over 100 million baht in trade value.

It promotes collaboration among entrepreneurs, such as co-developing new, trendy products, creating market opportunities and unlocking product potential.

She said this project leads to job creation, income generation, improved community well-being and sustainable self-reliance.

The project follows a four-step model to build sustainable growth foundations.

Smart Local Clinic offers one-on-one business consultation by experts with 123 entrepreneurs having participated in basic business training that included business health checks.

Smart Local Camp is a business incubation camp where 40 entrepreneurs were trained in core business skills such as branding and marketing, pitching and negotiation, and business structuring.

During July 11–13, the entrepreneurs showcased and sold their products at Central Rama 9, generating about 20 million baht in trade value.

Smart Local Connect links local businesses with modern markets, enhancing product visibility and enabling business matching with potential partners.

Smart Local Communication promotes community product image by highlighting unique features and linking them to tourism routes under the L-U-C-K concept.

These include 20 products from four provinces, namely longan and spices from Lamphun; an ancient weaving group from Ban Non Kok and painted pottery from Ban Chiang in Udon Thani; Ban Tham Sing coffee and Punika dried lady finger bananas from Mueang Chumphon in Chumphon; and Mae Boonlam fermented fish sauce (nam pla ra) and bamboo garlands from Ban Kut Wa in Kalasin's Kuchinarai district.