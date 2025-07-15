Thai fashion industry urged to create stronger global brands

Amid rising concerns over the surge of foreign fashion and beauty products entering Thailand, the National Soft Power Development Subcommittee for Fashion is urging all stakeholders in the fashion industry to differentiate their offerings and build strong Thai branding.

Achara Umpujh, chairwoman of the subcommittee, said Thailand's main competitors in the fashion market are China, Japan, and South Korea, which have dominated the sector for some time.

She said Thailand was once a leading exporter in the fashion sector, but as competitors have grown stronger, they have taken more of the international market share.

The global fashion market has a glut of goods, making it more important than ever for Thai products to differentiate themselves, said Ms Achara. This requires the creation of a clear identity and brand essence that international consumers can recognise and connect with.

As concerns rise over the growing presence of foreign fashion goods in the region, the need to strengthen the Thai fashion brand has become more important, she said.

To tackle these challenges, Ms Achara emphasised the need for government support in enhancing the branding of Thai fashion products and adding value throughout the supply chain.

She said many foreign consumers may lack a clear understanding of Thai fashion.

"To return to the global stage, it's time to rethink the direction of Thai fashion," said Ms Achara.

With Thailand welcoming a large number of foreign tourists, she said this was a prime opportunity to promote the country's fashion soft power.

"All stakeholders should work together to create a unique and recognisable Thai brand. It's not just about producing brilliant designers or artists; we need a clear direction for communicating our identity globally," said Ms Achara.

She also urged the government to play a greater role by encouraging fashion producers and related associations to identify what makes Thai products unique and to develop clear branding strategies and communication plans.

"We need to become trendsetters," she said.

Despite the challenges, Ms Achara encouraged local fashion operators to persevere through these turbulent times.

"Building a strong brand takes time, but I believe in the ability of the Thai people to overcome these obstacles," she said.