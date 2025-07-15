Revenue collection may not reach goal

The government's revenue collection for fiscal 2025 may fall short of its target due to the impact of the economic slowdown, says finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

The government's net revenue in the first eight months of the fiscal year (October 2024 to May 2025) tallied 1.7 trillion baht, which is 12.7 billion or 0.7% below the target. However, revenue collection during this period is 1.7% higher than the same period last year.

Mr Lavaron said the Finance Ministry is trying to manage revenue collection to ensure it is near the target.

The government's net revenue target for fiscal 2025 is 2.88 trillion baht.

He said the economy has grown much less than initially projected, with the previous GDP growth target set at 4-5%, but based on the latest forecasts, growth may not even reach 2%.

However, Mr Lavaron said if revenue collection falls below the target, the government can use available treasury reserves to close the fiscal gap.

As of June 17, the Comptroller General's Department reported the government's treasury balance is 338 billion baht.

He said a key part of the government's revenue comes from the Revenue Department, and in August companies will be filing their mid-year corporate income tax returns (form PND 51). At that point, it will become clearer how well the business sector is performing.

"The economy isn't doing well -- we can all feel it. Businesses are also struggling. Just look at the earnings reports of companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand; they are major clients of the Revenue Department, and most of them are large corporations," said Mr Lavaron.

During the first eight months of this fiscal year, the Revenue Department's tax collections fell short of target by 0.6%. The department's tax collection target for fiscal 2025 is 2.37 trillion baht.

"GDP growth is nearly 3% below target -- that's a serious issue. Expecting to collect the same amount of tax under these conditions is unrealistic. But we are working on the issue, and if we miss the target, we want to miss it by as little as possible," he said.

The Fiscal Policy Office projected in May economic growth of 1.6-2.6% this year, reducing its outlook based on pressure from global trade, particularly the impact of US import tariffs, and the economic slowdown of Thailand's trading partners.

Meanwhile, in the same month the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) slashed its growth forecast for this year to 1.8%, down from 2.8%, attributed to the impact of the global trade war.

The NESDC's latest revised growth figure for this year already includes the effect of government stimulus measures.

The economy in the first quarter of 2025 expanded by 3.1% year-on-year, continuing from 3.3% in the previous quarter.

After seasonal adjustment, the economy increased by 0.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Exports of goods and services in this year's first quarter grew by 12.3%, up from 11.5% in the previous quarter. This was due to countries rushing to import goods ahead of the US tariffs.

However, the state planning unit warned that the export and investment sectors will likely slow in the second quarter, with clearer signs of a downturn expected in the third quarter if the situation continues.