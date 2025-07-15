Thai central bank governor nomination to be proposed to cabinet next week, finance minister says

Listen to this article

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira talks to reporters at Government House on July 8. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A candidate for Thailand's next central bank chief will be proposed to cabinet next week, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said, adding there was no time to make the proposal during Tuesday's meeting.

He told reporters there was no issue with the nomination. He did not disclose the identity of the chosen candidate.

Two government sources and two Thai media outlets said earlier that the minister would propose to cabinet state-owned bank head Vitai Ratanakorn as the next central bank chief.

The appointment of Mr Vitai, 54, the president and CEO of the Government Savings Bank, would be subject to cabinet and royal approval. He would serve a five-year term starting Oct 1.

The government sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The finance minister's decision, from among two candidates, was reported by the Manager and Thansettakij news outlets on Tuesday.

If appointed, Mr Vitai would succeed Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who could not seek a second term as he has reached retirement age.

Mr Vitai has a master's degree in finance from Drexel University in the United States, as well as degrees in economics and law from Chulalongkorn and Thammasat universities.

The new governor faces a tough task of supporting a struggling economy facing tepid consumption, high household debt and steep US tariffs, with limited monetary policy room.