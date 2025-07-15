Las Vegas Sands bets on Asia’s young rich

Listen to this article

An artist’s rendering shows a new high-rise luxury hotel and 15,000-seat entertainment arena to the left of the iconic three towers of the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. (Photo: Las Vegas Sands)

Las Vegas Sands Corp is targeting Southeast Asia’s young and wealthy as it kicks off an ambitious US$8-billion expansion of its luxury resort in Singapore that is core to the casino operator’s future growth plans.

“As those younger people create wealth for themselves, they want experiences that allow them the benefits of their success,” president and incoming chief executive officer Patrick Dumont said during an interview on Tuesday.

Customers who visit the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort complex on business trips often then return with their families for a holiday, he said.

The new Sands complex, which is expected to open in January 2031 subject to government approval, includes a new fourth tower with 570 luxury suites, about 18,600 square metres of conference space and a 15,000-seat live entertainment arena.

The project underscores Sands’ historic pivot to focus on its Asian operations — typically its biggest revenue earners — after the company said in 2021 that it would sell its iconic properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

Singapore has emerged as a burgeoning luxury hub with a robust base of affluent locals, as well as a popular holiday destination where tourism spending has climbed to a record.

Singapore overtook Macau as Sands’ most profitable business after reporting a record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $605 million in the first quarter.

In February, Marina Bay Sands Pte secured a multi-tranche loan of $9 billion — the largest such financing ever in Singapore — to help fund the project, for which has costs have ballooned from the original estimate of $3.4 billion made in 2019.

Still, Sands faces challenges to its regional ambitions.

Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub by turnover, has an uncertain near-term outlook as China pushes the territory to diversify away from gaming to curb capital outflow and money laundering. And in 2020, Sands dropped plans to open a casino resort in Japan due to concerns over the terms of the country’s legislation including the duration of gaming licences.

Elsewhere, Thailand’s government this month withdrew a bill to legalise casinos as political turmoil deepens, although Dumont reiterated that Sands would consider a potential expansion into the country.

“It would be a very different development than anything that would happen here in Singapore,” he said. “If the opportunity is right, we’ll consider it.”

As well as selling its Las Vegas properties, Sands’ push to streamline its operations has also led it to abandon a bid to develop a New York casino, partly over concerns that rising online betting would hurt the property.