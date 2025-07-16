New factory bets on Thai beauty sector

Listen to this article

Amid growing demand for cosmetic surgery in Thailand, K.N.A. Inter Pharma Co Ltd has partnered with a group of aesthetic clinic executives and Diamond Biotechnology Co Ltd to build a medical device manufacturing plant for aesthetic medicine in Pathum Thani.

Aaron Shia-Hsien Hsia, chairman of Diamond Biotechnology, a Taiwan-based company specialising in the research and development (R&D), manufacturing and sales of medical equipment and skincare products, said the company has confidence in Thailand's potential as a regional medical hub.

With a total investment of 3 billion baht, around 500 million baht will be allocated to building the manufacturing infrastructure in Pathum Thani.

The remaining funds will support R&D and four patented aesthetic medical devices.

Construction is set to begin on Jan 1, 2026, and the production line is expected to start in 2027.

The company plans to export 70% of the products, and sell the remainder domestically. China will be the primary export market, followed by Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Mr Hsia added that the new facility will enable the company to expand its reach across Asia and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the company's existing facilities in Taiwan will continue to serve domestic demand and export markets in Europe and the Americas.

This collaboration aims to strengthen Thailand's global reputation as a manufacturing hub for medical instruments, said Nadrincha Pathan, president of K.N.A. Inter Pharma, a Thai importer and distributor of beauty products and medical devices.

Rassapoom Sumaetheiwit, founder of Rassapoom Clinic, said the Thai cosmetic surgery market continues to grow as people still value beauty and self-care.

The market is projected to reach 76.5 billion baht in 2025, a 2.8% year-on-year increase, according to Kasikorn Research Centre.

The growth is expected to be driven by rising demand and increasing service fees. However, due to the sluggish economy this growth remains moderate, at the same level as last year.

Mr Rassapoom said the market will be positive in the long term and believes that the cosmetic surgery and beauty industry could benefit from shifting demographics, as Thailand has officially become an ageing society with people over 60 now accounting for a fifth of the population.