KPI, AIS team up to unveil PA Aun Jai Extra accident plan

Ms Suchavadee (left) and Ms Nawamin, promote the PA Aun Jai Extra plan during the launch event.

Krungthai Panich Insurance (KPI) has partnered with Advanced Info Service (AIS) to launch the PA Aun Jai Extra accident insurance plan, targeting working-age people.

The plan covers medical expenses from accidents up to 70,000 baht, debt burden in the event of death, and compensation for lost income.

KPI president Suchavadee Sanganong said KPI in tandem with AIS's insurance service is offering three plans prospective clients can choose from, according to their needs and lifestyles.

The first plan offers coverage for medical expenses from accidents up to 70,000 baht per incident, plus income compensation in the event of hospitalisation from an accident for a period of up to 30 days.

The second plan offers maximum coverage of 700,000 baht in the case of death from an accident.

The third plan offers a maximum debt coverage of 70,000 baht in the event that the insured person dies from an accident.

The plans are available via the myAIS app from July 1 to Dec 31, 2025.

Nawamin Laothamatas, head of AIS's insurance business, said the company intends to serve every aspect of consumers' digital lifestyles, including in the area of insurance.