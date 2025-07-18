Zuellig Pharma Strengthens Healthcare Access in Thailand 

As Thailand navigates a shifting healthcare landscape marked by ageing populations and rising rates of chronic illnesses, Zuellig Pharma—a leading healthcare solutions provider in Asia—is doubling down on its commitment to the Kingdom. With over 75 years of local presence and more than a century of experience across Asia, the company’s recent THB 130 million investment in expanding its distribution centre in Samut Prakan is more than an infrastructure upgrade—it's a bold signal of long-term partnership with Thailand’s health system.

Zuellig Pharma’s purpose is clear: to make healthcare more accessible. From digital innovations and cold chain logistics to local partnerships with institutions such as Thammasat University Hospital, the company is working to bridge the healthcare access gap, particularly in areas such as weight-related conditions and chronic disease management. These efforts are central to its wider mission in the region.

Zuellig Pharma boasts a strong and reliable distribution network nationwide

Investing in Innovation for a Healthier Thailand

Thailand is moving quickly to approve innovative treatments and therapies, creating a fertile ground for strategic alliances. Zuellig Pharma has responded by forging partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies to bring cutting-edge treatments to Thai patients faster. These include solutions supporting chronic disease management and advanced treatments for complex conditions.

Through its commercial and distribution services, Zuellig Pharma plays a key role in connecting life-changing therapies with local healthcare providers, accelerating patient access and supporting healthcare professionals with essential tools and knowledge.

Building Infrastructure to Reach the Hardest-to-Reach

The expanded Samut Prakan distribution centre now boasts a storage capacity of 1,800 pallets, a dedicated ultra-low temperature freezer room (-20°C to -30°C) for specialty medicines, and advanced temperature control systems. This upgrade reflects Zuellig Pharma’s readiness to support a new generation of temperature-sensitive, high-value medicines and vaccines.

Sustainability and safety are also at the heart of the investment. Fire protection systems, sustainable packaging such as the proprietary eZCooler, and automated defrost systems contribute to efficient, secure, and environmentally conscious operations—ensuring safe last-mile deliveries to even the most remote communities.

Supporting Thai People through Public–Private Partnerships

Central to Zuellig Pharma’s approach is collaboration. The company has formed long-term partnerships with Thai universities and healthcare institutions to promote innovation and workforce development. A standout example is its alliance with Action4Diabetes (A4D), a non-profit working across seven Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, to close care gaps for children with Type 1 diabetes.

Since 2017, Zuellig Pharma has supported A4D with logistics, supply chain expertise, and regional distribution capabilities—most recently delivering life-saving care packs to families affected by the March 2025 Myanmar earthquake, in collaboration with local charity City Love & Hope Foundation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zuellig Pharma provided essential logistics services by helping to distribute millions of vaccine doses nationwide. This reflects its agility and deep-rooted commitment to supporting Thailand in times of need.

Thailand’s Role in Zuellig Pharma’s ASEAN Growth Strategy

John Graham, Group CEO of Zuellig Pharma

With its dynamic healthcare system, forward-looking regulations, and strategic location, Thailand plays a vital role in Zuellig Pharma’s regional vision.

“Thailand has always been a cornerstone of Zuellig Pharma’s presence in Asia,” said John Graham, Group CEO of Zuellig Pharma. “With its dynamic healthcare landscape, progressive regulatory environment, and deep talent pool, the country plays a pivotal role in shaping our regional growth strategy. Our continued investment here reflects not only our confidence in Thailand’s long-term potential, but also our commitment to ensuring that innovative, life-changing medicines are accessible to every community — no matter how remote.”

A Long-Term Vision for Healthcare Access

Zuellig Pharma’s presence in Thailand is more than a business strategy—it’s a commitment to sustainable healthcare progress. From pioneering supply chain innovation to supporting local healthcare partners, the company remains a trusted ally in the country’s journey toward health equity.