Inside EGAT’s Dam Tunnel Safety Mission 

A dam is a colossal structure built to store water for multiple purposes. But during natural disasters—whether powerful storms or earthquakes—many people may wonder: could the dam break, crack, or leak? How is such a massive structure monitored and maintained?

EGAT’s Dam Maintenance Mission

Dams play a crucial role in national water management. They help store and slow water flow, mitigating flood risks, reducing seawater intrusion, and supporting agricultural irrigation. In addition, they generate electricity as a byproduct of controlled water release. Given their importance, dam safety must be regularly and rigorously inspected.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is responsible for overseeing 14 dams nationwide. Specialised personnel known as Dam Safety Officers monitor, measure, inspect, and maintain these dams on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis to ensure safety for nearby communities and the general public.

From Crest Walks to Tunnel Inspections

The inspection process begins with visual checks. At major dams such as Srinagarind and Vajiralongkorn, Dam Safety Officers first walk along the dam crest—an embankment more than 140 metres high (equivalent to a 40-storey building)—to look for signs of settlement or abnormalities in the rockfill slope.

They also use the Dam Safety Remote Monitoring System (DS-RMS) to track dam behaviour, collecting data that is visualised in graphs showing safety status under normal, earthquake, and flood conditions. The safety level is categorised into three statuses: normal, warning, and watch.

From the crest, officers descend stairways equal in height to a 15-storey building to reach the dam tunnel, a confined space nearly 600 metres wide at the foundation. There, they inspect the concrete structure and utilise various instruments to ensure all readings remain within safety standards.

Inspections Beneath the Surface

In addition to land-based inspections, EGAT also performs underwater checks. Its team of trained divers carries out inspections at depths of up to 60 metres, in dark waters with high pressure. All divers undergo annual training and assessments to ensure they are physically and mentally prepared for demanding underwater tasks such as welding or equipment installation.

Currently, EGAT has nearly 50 certified divers. In areas that are inaccessible to divers, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are deployed to survey, collect data, and support future maintenance planning.

A Mission to Safeguard All