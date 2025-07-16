Thailand makes fresh proposals to reduce US tariff pain

Listen to this article

Gantry cranes are illuminated at night at Bangkok Port in Klong Toey district. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thai officials were preparing to present fresh proposals to their US counterparts in trade talks scheduled for Wednesday night Thailand time, the latest effort by the country to avoid a 36% tariff threatened by President Donald Trump.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira was scheduled to hold a video conference with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday morning Washington time, in which he will discuss revised measures, including additional tariff waivers on US goods, Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said. Further details were not available.

Thai officials remain confident they can strike a deal with Washington before the Aug 1 deadline when the threatened tariffs will kick in.

Thailand had previously pledged to eliminate import duties on 90% of US goods and to remove various non-tariff barriers. The government had also offered to increase purchases of US agricultural and energy products as well as aircraft in a bid to reduce its trade surplus, which was $45.6 billion last year.

The country, which has previously reduced tariffs on imports of longan and tilapia from other countries, could drop the levy on those goods to zero for the US, Mr Pichai said earlier this week. He also said that while he is pushing for a 10% tariff rate, a range between 10% and 20% would be acceptable.

The United States was Thailand’s largest export destination in 2024, accounting for approximately 18% of total shipments. Thai exports have increased by about 15% in the first five months of this year, driven by accelerated orders ahead of the anticipated tariff implementation.

The latest talks involving Thailand come a day after US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Indonesia for a 19% tariff rate, down from 32% earlier. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto later confirmed the deal, which calls for a zero tariff rate on all US imports.

“It was an extraordinary negotiation conducted directly by our president with President Donald Trump,” Gen Prabowo’s spokesman Hasan Nasbi said on Wednesdsay.

Trump said the rate reduction was in return for significant purchase commitments from Jakarta, including a pledge to buy 50 Boeing jets. Indonesia has also committed to spending billions to increase energy, agriculture and merchandise imports from the United States.

Vietnam secured a 20% tariff rate earlier, but is continuing to negotiate to bring the figure down.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is facing a 25% tariff and the Philippines 20%, which was raised from 17% originally.

Thailand’s main aim, officials have said, is to negotiate a tariff rate that would allow it to remain competitive with its regional neighbours.