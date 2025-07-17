BoI preps measures to withstand tariffs

Listen to this article

An aerial photograph shows buildings with rooftop solar panels installed by New Energy Plus Solutions.

The Board of Investment (BoI) is launching measures to help Thai entrepreneurs withstand the impact of the US tariff policy and the trade war, ranging from abandoning the promotion of solar panel manufacturing to encouraging factories to adopt new technologies.

Its decision on the photovoltaic (PV) panel issue is part of efforts to regulate investment in some businesses.

"We have abandoned the promotion of PV panel production, which is not based on high technology and risks facing the US trade policy," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

The board granted tax incentives to local manufacturers that produce components for solar panel manufacturing, including aluminium frames, tempered glass and silicon solar cells.

They were given corporate tax exemption and are not required to pay duties for items imported to make solar modules for export.

Last month, the US started imposing tariffs ranging from 375% to 3,521% on solar panels imported from Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia, according to media reports.

US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on solar panel imports came after an investigation that began a year ago when several major solar equipment producers asked the US government to protect their domestic operations.

The proposed tariffs, targeting companies in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, are in response to allegations of subsidies from China and the dumping of unfairly cheap products in the US market.

Chinese companies with factories in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam are accused of shipping panels priced below the cost of production as a result of unfair state subsidies.

In Thailand, some Chinese manufacturers rebrand solar products and export them to the US, while others focus on selling rooftop solar panels in Thailand, Treerat Sirichantaropas, chief executive of New Energy Plus Solutions, which sells solar panels made by Shanghai-based Jinko Solar Holding, said earlier.

Many Thai companies import solar products for domestic sale, he said.

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar's products from Thailand incur tariffs of 375%, according to Koraphat Vorachet, assistant managing director and head of research at Krungsri Securities.

Mr Narit said the BoI is monitoring businesses suspected of rebranding some products for export, which would cause the US to issue trade barriers. They include electronic products, garments, furniture and bags.

"We want these businesses to prove they really and sufficiently transform raw materials into products," he said.

The BoI also waives corporate tax for Thai small and medium-sized entrepreneurs so they can invest in adopting digital technology and automation systems to enhance their manufacturing.