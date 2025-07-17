AIMIRT to gain B1.1bn funding

Listen to this article

An aerial view of Pinthong Industrial Park in Chon Buri. AIM Group will this year invest another 1.1 billion baht in the AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which focuses on premium industrial assets including warehouses, factories, cold storage facilities and liquid chemical tanks.

AIM Group has announced an additional investment of 1.1 billion baht in the AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMIRT), bringing total investment in the fund to 14.1 billion baht.

The group also plans to address financial challenges in its AIMCG commercial property fund by seeking unitholder approval to convert its leasehold assets to freehold ownership.

The group currently manages 19 real estate projects worth over 16 billion baht through its two flagship real estate investment trusts (REITs).

AIMIRT, which was established in December 2017 and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), focuses on premium industrial assets including warehouses, factories, cold storage facilities and liquid chemical tanks. The fund currently manages assets worth 13.1 billion baht.

In this year's second half, AIMIRT will invest an additional 1.1 billion baht in two projects, the first being an industrial warehouse facility in Rayong.

The other project involves the expansion of the company's Pacific Cold Storage facility in Bangkok's neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon.

AIMIRT showed resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining cost efficiency during high interest rate periods.

Over the past six years, it has delivered a total return of approximately 60% with 29.5% compound annual growth rate since its inception.

The second fund, AIMCG (AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold REIT), was launched in July 2019 and is also listed on the SET. It currently manages 2.83 billion baht in assets, including UD Town in Udon Thani, 72 courtyard in Bangkok, Porto Chino lifestyle mall in Samut Sakhon and Noble Solo condominium in Bangkok.

According to Tanadech Opasayanon, co-managing director of AIM REIT Management, AIMCG acquired properties at peak market prices just before the emergence of the pandemic. As a result, key assets such as Porto Chino and UD Town have been underperforming.

The Porto Chino mall, in particular, suffered from reduced customer traffic during the peak of the pandemic, followed by infrastructure issues on Rama II Road.

Owned by D-Land Property, the project, valued at 900 million baht, has defaulted on revenue payments totalling over 100 million.

"We hope that once the government completes improvements to Rama II Road, aimed at reducing frequent accidents that have discouraged people from using the route, it could help restore confidence in the area. The upgrades may take 5-10 years, but afterwards, real estate in the vicinity could recover, allowing us to further develop the project or sell the asset," said Mr Tanadech.

To address this, AIM Group will propose converting Porto Chino's unit ownership structure from leasehold to freehold, which would give AIMCG direct ownership and allow more flexible asset management or eventual sale once the Rama II roadworks are completed.

Mr Tanadech emphasised that due to current economic volatility, AIM Group has adopted a conservative investment approach. The group targets assets with long-term leases of 10 or more years, financially stable tenants, well-known brands and consistent cash flow, all of which are vital to delivering stable returns and mitigating risks.

"In 2025, AIMIRT will pursue a vision focused on rebranding, ESG integration, continuous investment and expansion into new infrastructure sectors," he said.

Charasrit Voravudhi, chief executive of AIM Group, said AIM earlier this year launched AIM Infinite (AIMINF), a new independent financial advisory arm aiming at diversifying income and offering broader services to stakeholders.

"This is one of the most challenging years since the capital market was founded, with rising interest rates and the ongoing trade war causing volatility. Sectors such as hospitality REITs and office rentals continue to post losses due to slow revenue recovery," Mr Charasrit noted.

In this year's second half, domestic economic conditions and global trade tensions will be critical to the industrial real estate sector's performance. Meanwhile, retail real estate remains vulnerable to a weak economic outlook.

In response, fund managers are placing increasing emphasis on securing long-term tenants (for 10 or more years) with strong financials to ensure consistent rental income and reduce long-term risk, he added.