Phuket enjoys surprise off-season arrivals hike

Visitors enjoy hanging out at Lard Yai Walking Street on Thalang Road and Soi Rommanee in Phuket's old town. It ranks among the island province's most vibrant attractions and draws big crowds with its lively atmosphere, local crafts and cultural charm. Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket is seeing a big shift in tourism patterns as European travellers embrace off-season travel, with tourism revenue expected to grow by over 40 billion baht, or around 10%, this year, says the Phuket Tourist Association.

Tourists from the UK, Germany and France have shown rising interest in visiting Phuket during the green season, a period traditionally regarded as the off-peak months, said Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the association.

"This shift in travel behaviour is promising," said Mr Thanet. "Direct flights from Europe are increasing, particularly from France. The number of direct flights is one of the most important factors influencing tourist arrivals." He forecast tourism revenue in Phuket could grow by more than 40 billion baht in 2025, up from 498 billion baht last year. This would represent a 10% increase in value, although total visitor numbers may rise at a slower rate.

Mr Thanet noted a marked change in traveller demographics, especially from Asia. While Chinese tourist arrivals dropped by roughly 50% during the last green season, visitors from India rose by a similar margin. "Chinese tourists have declined, but Indian tourists have increased by about 50%," he said. "The two groups also behave differently."

Indian tourists typically stay in Patong and favour Indian restaurants, often seeking vegetarian or non-meat dishes. Chinese travellers, especially those known as Chinese Free Independent Travellers (FITs), tend to spread out across the island and spend more on food and shopping.

"As a result, some local restaurants and shops that used to rely heavily on Chinese spending have seen lower sales, even if tourist numbers overall haven't dropped dramatically," Mr Thanet added. Indian tourists generally shop less than their Chinese counterparts, meaning that even a small drop in Chinese arrivals can affect some businesses.

Looking ahead to the high season, Mr Thanet said advance bookings are strong, especially among international hotel chains, several of which have already closed sales for certain dates.

Still, he urged caution, citing global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. "If conditions remain stable, Phuket tourism should outperform last year. Private sector projections point to 10% growth in value," he said.

Sophon Suwannarat, governor of Phuket, said attracting higher-quality tourists is essential. "The current number of visitors, 13-14 million a year, is appropriate. The focus now should be on high-spending markets," he said.

"Tourists who don't eat or shop don't contribute much to the economy. Our roadshows should target high-potential markets such as Kazakhstan and China."

Mr Sophon said Chinese tourists have begun to return, with recent flights from Bangkok to Phuket carrying many Chinese passengers due to the school holidays in July and August.

A recent delegation visited Zhanjiang, Phuket's sister city in China, to discuss reinstating direct flights to Don Mueang airport and eventually Phuket.