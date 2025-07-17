Panel calls for new tourism investment

Listen to this article

The Golden Bridge in Da Nang's Ba Na Hills was highlighted as an example of a successful man-made development in a neighbouring country. Hien Phung Thu

Thai tourism should not underestimate rivals in the region, notably Vietnam, which are investing heavily in tourism infrastructure such as high-speed rail as well as new attractions and hotels, said the subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the tourism subcommittee, said Thailand needs new investment in tourism, particularly man-made developments, otherwise it will lose its competitiveness.

Last year, Vietnam announced the construction of a US$67-billion high-speed railway connecting the capital Hanoi in the north with the southern city of Ho Chi Minh City, which is expected to become operational in 2035.

Speaking at the SPLASH -- Soft Power Forum 2025 held last week, Mrs Marisa said this development would benefit tourism, considering Vietnam is a country with a beautiful long coastline that would be able to attract more hotel development.

Vietnam has already welcomed leading luxury hotel brands such as the Capella Hanoi, designed by architect Bill Bensley.

Hanoi also plans to build the new Hanoi Opera House, which aims to be the city's latest icon, she said.

Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, a member of the festival subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, said the developer of Ba Na Hills in Da Nang told him that the opening of the famous Golden Bridge helps attract tourists to stay longer and engage in more activities in the Ba Na Hills.

Da Nang eventually became a leading tourism city thanks to those activities, he noted.

"As Thailand has a lot of temples, many of which are beautifully crafted, we should tell a new story when it comes to the tourism experience, whether that be focused on faith tourism, architecture tourism or mental wellness," said Mr Kriengkrai.

Mrs Marisa added that some countries use museums and the arts as city landmarks to attract visitors, such as the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Egypt and Naoshima in Japan, which is known for contemporary art installations and museums.

She said during a time when other sectors are being hampered by the US's new reciprocal tariffs, tourism development should be listed as a key performance index of all the ministries and public organisations to allow greater collaborations among different parties.

Other opportunities for Thailand include rail tourism, which connects tourists to second-tier cities, as countries like Spain and France, each of which attract roughly 100 million visitors a year, all have efficient rail connectivity, she said.

She said the State Railway of Thailand is planning to offer new air-conditioned railcars to cater to travellers' demands.

Mr Kriengkrai said Thailand needs to redesign its traditional festivals to serve more than the conventional purpose in order to encourage tourists to stay longer.

The S2O concert was a great example of merging the Songkran water festival with an electronic dance music event.